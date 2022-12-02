Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will look to complete the sweep through group play when they take on on South Korea in a 2022 World Cup Group H match on Friday in Qatar. Portugal clinched a spot in the Round of 16 with wins over Ghana (3-2) and Uruguay (2-0). South Korea played to a 0-0 draw with Uruguay before dropping a 3-2 decision to Ghana. South Korea need to win by a two-goal margin and have Uruguay and Ghana draw in their match in order to advance.

The match from Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, will kick off at 10 a.m. ET. Portugal are the -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest South Korea vs. Portugal odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with South Korea +295 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is set at 2.5.

Portugal vs. South Korea spread: Portugal -0.5 (-115)

Portugal vs. South Korea over/under: 2.5 goals

Portugal vs. South Korea money line: Portugal -115, South Korea +295, Draw +270

SK: The South Koreans' best finish was fourth place at the 2002 World Cup

POR: The Portuguese took third in the 1966 World Cup, their best-ever finish

Why you should back Portugal

Helping power the Portuguese is forward Andre Silva. The 27-year-old has 19 goals in 52 international appearances. He has been playing professionally since 2013, and has scored 138 goals in 369 career matches. As a member of RB Leipzig in Bundesliga, he has 24 goals in 75 appearances over the past two seasons, including seven goals in 24 matches this year.

Forward Joao Felix, who scored a goal against Ghana, has four in 26 international appearances for the Portuguese. The 23-year-old began his professional career in 2016 for Benfica B in LigaPro. In two seasons, he scored seven goals in 30 appearances. In 2018-19, he played for Benfica in the Primeira Liga, scoring 20 goals in 43 matches, before moving on to Atletico Madrid in La Liga. In four seasons with Atletico Madrid, he has 33 goals in 129 appearances.

Why you should back South Korea

Although the South Koreans have found the going rough so far in the group stage, they still have a formidable club. Cho Gue-sung has all of South Korea's offense, with two goals scored in the loss to Ghana. The 24-year-old forward already has six goals in 18 appearances for the national team. Since going pro in 2019, he has registered 52 goals in 132 appearances in both the K League 1 and 2. This past season for the Gimcheon Sangmu of K League 1, he scored 22 goals in 51 matches.

Midfielder and captain Son Heung-min is the team's leading scorer, with 35 goals in 106 appearances for the national team. He has registered five goals in 2022, including one in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying, and four in international friendly matches. Since turning pro in 2009-10, the 30-year-old has registered 186 goals in 515 appearances. In eight seasons with Tottenham Hotspur of the Premier League, he has scored 136 times in 344 matches.

