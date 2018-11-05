World Soccer Power Rankings: Juventus remains No. 1, Manchester City rises and PSG slips

There's so much pressure on a club when it comes to seeing big-money signings work out. Time and time in the past we've seen several flop: Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Barcelona, Angel Di Maria at Manchester United, Fernando Torres at Chelsea and more.

So much rides on a move that can financially set a club back for years, even in this current age of outrageous transfer fees. This past summer, the Premier League spent plenty of dough and there were some expensive fees paid, with five being over 60 million pounds.

So who have been the three best big-money signings for field players in the Premier League so far? Here they are:

Lucas Torreira: $35 million, Arsenal

The Uruguayan midfielder came over from Sampdoria, and it took a little while before he became a starter. Since then, he's become as irreplaceable as Mesut Ozil. He's a bulldog in the middle of the pitch, annoys the living heck out of the opponents and can do so many things. But his main task is to control the middle of the field, leading with his defensive ability. He's been worth the price tag and is just 22 years old.

Arsenal has not lost since August, and he's a big reason why.

Riyad Mahrez: $79 million, Manchester City

Everyone knew what he could do from his days at Leicester City. But he finally earned his big-money move to City last summer and has fit in nicely right away. He has five goals through 16 games, he's looked so dangerous on set pieces and has added even more depth to a team that really doesn't need it. His pace down the wing and creativity when he cuts inside is the perfect combination with David Silva. It's quite the price tag, but he is doing what he needs to be to one day live up to it.

Jorginho: $66 million, Chelsea

A midfield with N'Golo Kante can control a game. If you combine Kante with Jorginho, that becomes even more true. The Brazil-born Italian has quickly adapted to life in the Premier League, and it wasn't hard with his Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri joining him in London. He's controlled games with Kante in a beautiful way. His passing has been out of this world, and his composure top notch. At just 26 years of age, Chelsea is set in midfield for a long time to come.

And now, our latest power rankings:

How the rankings work

The power rankings list the top 25 teams in the world when it comes to recent form. The teams playing the best soccer, both in their respective leagues or in international competitions, will be considered. Quality of the opponents will also be taken into an account, but above all, the most important factors are recent results and overall standings in competitions.

World Club Soccer Power Rankings



RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS 1. Juventus (ITA) -- After a slow start, Cristiano Ronaldo (seven goals in 11 league games) has picked it up. He's just two goals behind the league lead. 2. Manchester City (ENG) +1 The first 20 minutes against Southampton was pretty much perfection. The Champions League and Premier League favorite? 3. Barcelona (ESP) +1 Luis Suarez has carried this team since Lionel Messi's injury and is returning to his old superstar form following a slow start. 4. PSG (FRA) -2 Good win at Lille, but the team's midfield lacks what the other top ones have -- the ability to dominate from start to finish.

5. Liverpool (ENG) -- The defense has returned to its early season form, and drawing at this Arsenal team is no small result. The Reds are legit. 6. Arsenal (ENG) +2 Flying high and undefeated since the end of August. Wasn't Unai Emery on the hotseat after two games? 7. Chelsea (ENG) -- Alvaro Morata continues to put the ball away, but this team still needs an upgrade at striker from January. 8. Borussia Dortmund (GER) +1 Winners of eight of their last nine, the black and yellow may just have enough to hold off Bayern Munich this year. 9. Bayern Munich (GER) -3 Third in the league somehow. The issue has been the goal scoring. Eighteen goals in 10 games isn't bad, but it isn't Bayern-level. 10. Napoli (ITA) -- Few teams are better at winning the games they are supposed to. Huge match with PSG on Tuesday. 11. Inter Milan (ITA) +2 Second in Serie A. Like Arsenal, the team is off running and getting better each week. 12. Roma (ITA) -1 Have slipped a bit in the league, but getting draws at Napoli and Fiorentina back to back nice. 13. Atletico Madrid (ESP) -1 Scoring boots missing. Better find them before Dortmund comes to town. 14. Boca Juniors (ARG) +1 Into the Copa Libertadores after knocking out Palmeiras, and Dario Benedetto is killing it at the perfect time. 15. Tottenham (ENG) +1 Gutsy win at Wolverhampton and Harry Kane scored again. Just two goals in his last six games. 16. River Plate (ARG) +8 Huge leap after that monster, controversial win at Gremio in the Copa Libertadores semifinals. How much will Marcelo Gallardo's suspension hurt? 17. PSV (NED) -3 Still impressive, there are just better teams out there. Facing a must-win versus Tottenham on Tuesday. 18. Cruz Azul (MEX) NR What a way to hold on at Pumas to go top of the table. Back in form and survived the stretch of playing America (draw), Monterrey (win) and Pumas (win). 19. Palmeiras (BRA) -3 Tough defeat at home to Boca Juniors and now out of the Copa Libertadores. Still the favorite to win the Brazilian league though. 20. Montpellier (FRA) NR Destroyed Marseille and are now second in the table. Michel Der Zakarian has his team playing with such confidence. 21. Club America (MEX) -3 Blew a huge chance to stay atop the league by drawing Toluca. Monster game with Santos Laguna coming up. 22. AC Milan (ITA) NR That's three wins in a row. AC Milan isn't back, but there's been improvement. 23. Santos Laguna (MEX) -1 Frustrating loss at Queretaro. 22 shots, nine on frame and just one goal. Just one of those days. 24. Porto (POR) +1 Came alive late to grind out a win at Maritimo. Consistent and the league favorite. 25. Internacional (BRA) NR Crazy late comeback to beat Atletico Paranaense. Back into the title race.



Biggest movers: River Plate and Bayern Munich.

Teams knocked out of the top 25 this week: Gremio (BRA), Lille (FRA), Sevilla (ESP), Flamengo (BRA)

Honorable mentions: Real Madrid (ESP), Manchester United (ENG), Racing (ARG)