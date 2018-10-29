World Soccer Power Rankings: Ronaldo on fire for Juventus, Barcelona rises after winning El Clasico

The start to the 2018-19 season hasn't been good for Real Madrid, and it got worse on Sunday in the 5-1 loss to a Lionel Messi-less Barcelona at the Camp Nou. Los Blancos are hovering around mid-table in La Liga and look like they have no shot of even getting close to winning their fourth straight Champions League. And the pressure falls squarely on manager Julen Lopetegui, who has had to alter his formation to try and get something going, and it hasn't worked.

At this point, the general feeling is that he doesn't have much longer to coach this club. It also wouldn't be a surprise if he was let go before the weekend. But chances are -- if a move is made -- it will possibly come during the international break in mid-November.

If that does happen, who could replace him at the biggest club in the world? Here are three options.

Antonio Conte

This is the obvious choice. He did pretty well in the Premier League and is one of the world's most respected and recognized coaches. He would have Thibaut Courtois and would likely push to sign Eden Hazard, whom he coached at Chelsea. While Real Madrid is an attractive job, the current roster just feels stale and lacking that killer instinct. Conte is somebody who could get this team's defensive shape to improve and churn out results, but he'll need to have the club agree to splash the cash in January on players to probably take any offer.

Guti

This guy falls under the most likely candidate. The 41-year-old spent 15 years playing for Real Madrid, winning everything in the process. He has coached Real Madrid youth teams and is now an assistant at Besiktas in Turkey. He hasn't gotten a top-team job yet, but neither had Zinedine Zidane before he joined. He'll definitely get a look at some point and is held in high regards by this fan base.

Leonardo Jardim

Unlikely, but he is a well-regarded coach and is available after being let go from Monaco. While there are other coaches available like Arsene Wenger, Jardim seems more likely due to his ability to work with young talent. Real Madrid's veterans haven't gotten the job done, and Jardim is a guy who could possibly get this going in the right direction. He helped guide Monaco to the Ligue 1 title two years ago and a spot in the semifinal of the Champions League. Before long, he'll get a big job, but it probably won't be this one.

And now, our latest power rankings:

How the rankings work

The power rankings list the top 25 teams in the world when it comes to recent form. The teams playing the best soccer, both in their respective leagues or in international competitions, will be considered. Quality of the opponents will also be taken into an account, but above all, the most important factors are recent results and overall standings in competitions.

World Club Soccer Power Rankings



RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS 1. Juventus (ITA) -- This team was looking sharp without Cristiano Ronaldo playing well. Now that he's in form, the sky is the limit. 2. PSG (FRA) -- Not Marseille, Lyon, Lille or any of the other teams in France can truly compete with this team. But that draw at home to Napoli is concerning. 3. Manchester City (ENG) -- Want to know why this team can do it all? Because the defensive concerns of past years appear to have been fixed ... so far. 4. Barcelona (ESP) +1 Luis Suarez destroyed Real Madrid by himself. No Lionel Messi, no problem. 5. Liverpool (ENG) -1 Not as impressive as Barcelona but have escaped their rough little run of form. They're off to best Premier League start in club history and still undefeated. 6. Bayern Munich (GER) -- Mark your calendars: Nov. 10 vs. Borussia Dortmund will teach us a lot. This doesn't feel like the dominant Bayern of years past. 7. Chelsea (ENG) -- Alvaro Morata scored. This is not a test. He actually scored. Anything he can give this team is just an added bonus. 8. Arsenal (ENG) -- Gutsy comeback at Crystal Palace. Who would have thought an Unai Emery Arsenal team would be a joy to watch? 9. Borussia Dortmund (GER) +3 What they did in the Champions League this week - putting five past Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid -- had only been done previously by Real Madrid and Barcelona. Impressive company. It's all Christian Pulisic, right? 10. Napoli (ITA) -- That draw at PSG could end up being a golden point when it comes to knockout stage qualification. What a performance. The upcoming match against PSG in Italy will be a must-see. 11. Roma (ITA) +5 Really good week. Sitting pretty in the Champions League after crushing CSKA Moscow and getting a draw at Napoli. The defensive issues may be cured. 12. Atletico Madrid (ESP) -3 It's hard to find words for an Atleti team conceding five goals. Before the Dortmund match, it felt impossible. 13. Inter Milan (ITA) -- Inter plays on Monday against Lazio. 14. PSV (NED) -- Running away with the Dutch league at this point and got a good point against Tottenham in UCL. This has to be Hirving Lozano's last season there. He's too good to not sign with a bigger club. 15. Boca Juniors (ARG) +2 What a win in beating Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg. No team in South America was playing better than the Brazilian side, and Boca somehow kept them out of goal. 16. Tottenham (ENG

-5 Don't see how Spurs can make it out of the UCL group stage at this point. The next game against PSV is a must win. 17. Palmeiras (BRA) -2 Scoring boots were off at Boca, and really this team just didn't create enough dangerous chances. Pressure is on.

18. Club America (MEX) +1 Defensively, this team has been so impressive as of late and now sits atop Liga MX. Two straight clean sheets have created some impressive vibes. No league losses since August. 19. Gremio (BRA) +5 Winning at River Plate was impressive. Doing it without Everton or Luan? Holy cow. 20. Lille (FRA) -- Remember the name Nicolas Pepe. Lille's 23-year-old winger will be killing it in the Premier League or other top league before long. 21. Sevilla (ESP) -3 Taking care of the weak competition, but this team continues to struggle against the big boys. Roque Mesa's addition has been huge though. 22. Santos Laguna (MEX) NR America's top rival to win the league at this point, and Julio Furch has now scored in four straight games. What a run. 23. Flamengo (BRA)

-1 Had the chance to beat Palmeiras and jump top of the table, but the effectiveness in the final third just wasn't there. Still within striking distance. 24. River Plate (ARG) -1 Nobody saw that home loss to Gremio coming. Time to pick things back up, go to Brazil and try to stun the reigning champions. But they'll need an early goal. 25. Porto (Por) NR Bounced back from the Benfica loss to win three straight. Leading the Portuguese league and Champions League's Group D, this team is finding some consistency.



Biggest movers: Gremio (+5) and Tottenham (-5)

Teams knocked out of the top 25 this week: Borussia M'gladbach (GER), Atlanta United (MLS)

Honorable mentions: Bournemouth (ENG), Alaves (BRA), Lazio (ITA)