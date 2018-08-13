Soccer Power Rankings: Liverpool, Chelsea climb after impressive Premier League openers

RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS

1. Real Madrid (ESP) -- A nice victory over AC Milan in the annual Santiago Bernabeu preseason home match as Gareth Bale continues to play well. Huge test for this club coming up Wednesday against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

2. Juventus (ITA) -- Cristiano Ronaldo scored in Sunday's friendly against the B-squad. This team has what it needs to win the Champions League, but the goalkeeper position concerns me. Saturday's league opener against Chievo should be fun.

3. Bayern Munich (GER) -- Bayern destroyed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 to win the German Super Cup on Sunday. As usual, this team continues to take care of business on the domestic side. Another Bundesliga title on the horizon?

4. Barcelona (ESP) -- A fine victory over Sevilla to win the Spanish Super Cup, and it's a great sign that Ousmane Dembele is contributing. Once this team gets Arturo Vidal going, watch out. Barca is the clear-cut favorite in La Liga.

5. Liverpool (ENG) +1 The Reds looked sharp against West Ham, and how about Naby Keita? What a fantastic player, who is already fitting in superbly with Jurgen Klopp's bunch.

6. PSG (FRA) -1 A nice 3-0 win over Caen with a Neymar goal on Sunday. Young USA striker Timothy Weah scored his first Ligue 1 goal as well. The slight slip in the rankings this week is due to Liverpool's performance, which was just a little more impressive.

7. Manchester City (ENG) -- A great performance at the Emirates against Arsenal without some key players starting. Bernardo Silva was clinical, and that's a win that already sets the tone for the reigning champs this season. Contenders to win it all.

8. Inter Milan (ITA) +6 Lautaro Martinez continues to impress up top, scoring the winner in the ICC match against Atletico Madrid. If he continues like this and Mauro Icardi delivers up top with him, Inter could be close to returning to the top.

9. Manchester United (ENG) -- This team has become so boring to watch. I don't believe this team is capable of doing much of anything other than winning the FA Cup or crashing out of the Champions League early and eventually winning the Europa League. Not sharp against Leicester.

10. Atletico Madrid (SPA) -2 It hasn't been a great preseason, but the results don't mean much. You can trust Diego Simeone to have his well-oiled machine rolling this season.

11. Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) -- A fine win away from home to start the league season, and Harry Kane wasn't required to produce much in order to secure three points. Right back and left back are a concern, but maintaining possession will help potential problems there.

12. Roma (ITA) -2 Not a good showing against Real Madrid, but it was just preseason. Will this team be able to recover from Alisson's departure?

13. Chelsea (ENG) +5 A fine win to start the Premier League season, but I don't believe in Alvaro Morata. I think this team has a ceiling at fourth place in the league.

14. Arsenal (ENG) -2 Showed next to nothing in the loss to Manchester City. I won't be shocked if Unai Emery is out by December. But he'll have time to get it right. And it starts with making Lucas Torreira a starter.

15. Borussia Dortmund (GER) -- Beat Lazio on Saturday in a friendly with Marco Reus scoring. A fine style of play, this team will need its younger players like Christian Pulisic to be consistent. Can it compete with Bayern?

16. Gremio (BRA) -- A big away goal at Estudiantes and another win in league play against Vitoria. Doing well despite the departures. Should feel good about its chances of advancing in Copa Libertadores.

17. Boca Juniors (ARG) -- Beat Libertad in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 and opened the Superliga by beating Talleres. Esteban Andrada in goal hasn't been tested much but looks like comfortable.

18. Napoli (ITA) -5 It's been a poor preseason for this team. With so much goal-scoring ability, Napoli has only notched two goals in the last three matches. Starting Serie A against Lazio and Milan won't be easy.

19. Monaco (FRA) -- Lovely start to the Ligue 1 season and great to see Radamel Falcao on the score sheet. Even when this team loses big stars, it's never in a rebuilding phase. Monaco is all about reloading its roster.

20. Valencia (ESP) -- Nice victory over Leverkusen in the preseason and adding some quality up top in Michy Batshuayi and Kevin Gameiro. Marcelino's men have some serious depth.

21. Porto (POR) -- Started off league play with a 5-0 win over Chaves. Business as usual against league minnows.

22. Schalke (GER) +2 Sharp preseason and two straight cleansheets for Weston McKinnie and company. But this team has lost some talent to transfers and must stick together to continue to improving. Will be tested soon enough.

23. Pumas (MEX) NR First place in Liga MX and the only undefeated team remaining. Defense has been superb, but a tough test against Monterrey looms.



24. São Paulo (BRA) NR São Paulo is at top of the Brasileirão table by a point over Flamengo. A 3-1 win away from home against Sport on Sunday sees this team on a run that consists of seven wins out of eight matches. São Paulo's top two goal scorers are Nene (37 years old) and Diego Souza (33 years old). Wild.