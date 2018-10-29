Real Madrid fires Julen Lopetegui: Manager out after brutal El Clasico loss to Barcelona
It's back to square one for Real Madrid
Real Madrid has announced the firing of manager Julen Lopetegui following the blowout loss to Barcelona in El Clasico. The news comes as no surprise following the horrific form the club has experienced to start the season, sitting mid-table in La Liga and failing to impress in the Champions League.
Lopetegui joined Real Madrid this summer as Zinedine Zidane's replacement. Lopetegui was the coach of the Spanish national team entering the 2018 World Cup but was fired before the tournament for discussing the vacant Real Madrid job with the club. And here we are, just four months later, and he's been fired again.
The former Porto boss tried to tinker with the formation to get things going, but Real suffered a goal drought of more than nine hours and hasn't been able to overcome the loss to Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus this summer. Real Madrid is 4-2-4 in La Liga and already seven points behind leader Barcelona. Real lost just six games all of last season.
Real now has to go out and find somebody to get this machine working again, and the early favorite is likely to be Antonio Conte.
Former club player Santiago Solari has been named the interim manager.
