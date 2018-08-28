Soccer Power Rankings: As Champions League draw nears, which Premier League team has the most talent to win it all?

The Champions League is just around the corner with the group stage draw taking place on Thursday. Chelsea, not in the Champions League this season, was the last team from England to win it all back in 2011-12. Since then, it's been Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Real Madrid lifting the trophy four times, along with a six-year span of English failures.

Will this be the season we see a Premier League club back on top? Let's check on how Premier League participants Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool. stack up.

Which Premier League side has the most talent?

It's Manchester City, with Liverpool close behind. City is absolutely loaded, especially up top with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero. But with David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne in the middle (injured but expected to be back during the group stage), this team has all the makings of a winner.

Which Premier League club has the most experience?

Liverpool. While their players haven't played as many matches as City in recent seasons in the UCL, the Reds did make the final last season and that experience should only help. Liverpool also knocked City out of the knockout stage last season.

Which Premier League team is most likely to stumble?

Oh, it has to be Manchester United. The team has been outplayed in every match so far this season and has shown no sign of overcoming those woes. I can tell you right now -- at the moment, this team doesn't have the confidence to get out of the group stage.

Give me a dark horse candidate

It's Tottenham. No new additions in the summer might not have been a bad thing. The teamwork is there game in and game out, and this group of youngsters will only get better. A real force that could make a serious run, similar to what Liverpool pulled off last season.

Which Premier League team is most likely to break the drought?

While my heart says Liverpool due to last season's run, my head says City. It has a manager in Pep Guardiola that has won it more than once, players that gel so well on the field and are craving a shot at European glory. The only thing that concerns me is the central defense. Not a believer in John Stones, and Nicolas Otamendi can disappear, but if they continue to improve together, there's no reason why City can't finish the season with the title.

And now, for our rankings, which actually feature eight teams from the Premier League.

World Club Soccer Power Rankings



Previous rankings: Aug. 23 rankings | Aug. 15 rankings | Preseason rankings

RK TEAM CHG ANALYSIS 1. Bayern Munich (GER) -- A nice 3-1 win over Hoffenheim to stay atop our rankings. The class of Germany by far, it seems. 2. Juventus (ITA) -- Cristiano Ronaldo didn't score, but the Turin-based club took care of Lazio 2-0. Mario Mandzukic continued his fine form and Joao Cancelo's attacking ability will only help this dangerous team. 3. Liverpool (ENG) +2 When Liverpool plays, that usually means Mohamed Salah finds the back of the net. The Egyptian star notched the winner against Brighton, and the Reds are at the top of the Premier League table with nine points. 4. Barcelona (ESP) -1 Not a great performance at Real Valladolid but kept a clean sheet on a horrific pitch. Ousmane Dembele continues to play well, and Lionel Messi continues to be the leader. 5. Tottenham (ENG) +3 Crushed Manchester United at Old Trafford. A contender to win the league? Absolutely. Welcome back to form, Lucas. 6. PSG (FRA) -- Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani all scored. When that happens, this team probably is going to come away with three points. A nice showing as Thomas Tuchel continues to settle in as manager. 7. Real Madrid (ESP) -- Beat Girona 4-1 after going down early. Benzema and Bale scoring are both great signs, but can we get some Vinicius Junior please? He has no business playing for the B-squad. 8. Manchester City (ENG) -3 This is more about the teams immediately ahead getting victories while City dropped points to the Wolves. Pep Guardiola's team will be back in the top five before long. Too good to be eighth for more than a week. 9. Atletico Madrid (ESP) -- Winners on Saturday over Rayo Vallecano, with Antoine Griezmann scoring. A nice start to the league season and that defense looks like it always does -- stellar. 10. Chelsea (ENG) -- Three wins in three league games under Maurizio Sarri. Just what we all expected, right? 11. Napoli (ITA) +3 That's two impressive comebacks to start the campaign, and they came against Lazio and AC Milan. Title contender in Serie A for sure. 12. Borussia Dortmund (GER) +3 Convincing win over RB Leipzig to start the Bundesliga campaign with Marco Reus getting his 100th league goal. Still miles behind Bayern.

13. Roma (ITA) -1 Really missed Alisson against Atalanta, going down 3-1. Did well to battle back to get a point though. 14. Inter (ITA) -3 Blew a 2-0 advantage against Torino. This team looks far from sharp. Where is the heart in the back line? 15. Manchester United (ENG) -2 Got smacked by Spurs and Jose Mourinho has to be feeling the pressure. Waiting to see how this team responds to the pressure. 16. Watford (ENG) NR Woah! Watford comes in at No. 16 with its third straight win to start the season, though it has played a relatively easy schedule. This team has nearly a quarter of the points it was able to notch in 38 games last season after just three this season. Games against Spurs and Man. United looming. 17. Arsenal (ENG) +1 Another rough performance to sneak past West Ham. United's struggles turns a lot of the attention away from the Gunners. 18. Boca Juniors (ARG) -1 Not the strongest week with a loss to Estudiantes and a draw against Hurucan with a plenty of reserves playing, but with key players back from injury this team should only get better. 19. Cruz Azul (MEX) +4 A gutsy 1-1 draw at third-place Santos to stay at the top of the table. An impressive run of form and still undefeated in Liga MX with five wins and two draws. 20. Sao Paulo (BRA) +4 Have won five of six and sit atop the table in Brazil. Should have beaten Ceara by more on Sunday but you can't deny the results. 21. Gremio (BRA) -5 This team is slipping with some poor form as of late. Big one vs. Estudiantes in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. 22. Valencia (SPA) -2 Tough loss at Espanyol over the weekend and the team didn't create much. That could change soon after smashing the club transfer record to land Goncalo Guedes from PSG on a permanent deal. Superstar potential. 23. Internacional (BRA) NR The Brazilians jump into the rankings after a great bit of form. Three points off the top and have seven straight clean sheets in the league. All that while dealing with the Paolo Guerrero drama. 24. Borussia M'gladbach (GER) NR A fine 2-0 win over Leverkusen with American Fabian Johnson scoring. The perfect start to the Bundesliga campaign. 25. Bournemouth (ENG) NR The Cherries are undefeated in the Premier League! Two wins and a great comeback against Everton to earn a point at the weekend. At Chelsea next with a chance to make a statement.



Biggest movers: Cruz Azul (+4), Gremio (-5).

Teams knocked out of the top 25 this week: Monterrey (MEX), Schalke (GER), Porto (POR), Monaco (FFA)

Honorable mentions: Racing (ARG), Dijon (FRA), Atlanta United (MLS), Braga (Por).