AS Roma are the next team in line tasked with taking down Bayer Leverkusen as the UEFA Europa League semifinals get underway on Thursday on Paramount+. Bayer Leverkusen have secured the Bundesliga title and have steamrolled the opposition by going undefeated in every competition to date. Roma aren't in bad shape themselves, however, sitting fifth in the Italian Serie A table and going unbeaten in seven of their last eight across all competition. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico in Rome is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Roma vs. Bayer Leverkusen odds list the German side as the +105 favorites (risk $100 to win $105) on the 90-minute money line, with Roma as the +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +240 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Roma

Roma vs. Bayer Leverkusen date: Thursday, May 2

Roma vs. Bayer Leverkusen time: 3 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

Europa League picks for Roma vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Roma vs. Leverkusen, Sutton is picking Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a +100 payout. The expert notes that both teams' offenses are firing on all cylinders heading into Thursday's match. Roma have scored twice in three of their last four matches and scored four goals at home against Brighton during the Round of 16. This scoring power will come in handy against Leverkusen, who have scored two or more in three of their last five games.



"With a road tilt at Leverkusen on the horizon, I expect the home side to press forward and create ample scoring opportunities for both sides," Sutton told SportsLine.

How to watch, live stream Europa League on Paramount+

