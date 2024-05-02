The UEFA Europa League semifinals get underway on Thursday as Marseille host Atalanta on Paramount+. Marseille have a win and two draws in their last three league matches and advanced to the semifinal round of this competition by topping Benfica 4-2 on penalties. Meanwhile, Atalanta bested Liverpool in the quarterfinals and have been solid in domestic play, registering three wins and one draw over their last five league games. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Marseille vs. Atalanta odds list the Italian side as the +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line, with Marseille as the +165 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Atalanta vs. Marseille

Marseille vs. Atalanta date: Thursday, May 2

Marseille vs. Atalanta time: 3 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

Europa League picks for Marseille vs. Atalanta

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Marseille vs. Atalanta, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -145 payout. The expert notes that both sides have been scoring regularly while also conceding goals at a steady pace, which should allow each of these teams to find the back of the net on Thursday.



Marseille have scored six goals while conceding five times in their last three games. Atalanta are in a similar boat, scoring two or more goals in five of their last six matches across all competitions while also giving up at least one goal in four of their last five.



"Both teams to score (BTTS) has also hit in five of Marseille's past six matches in all competitions, a trend I expect to continue on Thursday," Sutton told SportsLine.

