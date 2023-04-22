Wrexham needed just one more victory to secure promotion to the EFL and the National League title when they host Boreham Wood Saturday. They got the job despite conceding a first minute goal. Talismanic striker Paul Mullin scored two as Wrexham secured promotion.

After beating Yeovil Town on Tuesday with Anthony Forde, James Jones and Paul Mullin all scoring second half goals in a 3-0 victory, the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney owned team was tantalizingly close to clinching a move up to League Two, the fourth division of the English soccer pyramid.

The Hollywood-owned club entered the match just a point ahead of Notts County in second, with two games left to play. So even a draw followed by a win would have been enough. However, in order to seal the deal at the Racecourse Ground, all three points were needed.

So, Wrexham are up?

Yes. The equation was a simple one. Beat Boreham Wood and promotion from the National League as well as champions status would be confirmed. So, confirmed. Had they failed to do so, victory would have be required away at Torquay on the final day of the season.

When was Wrexham's last EFL stint?

It has been 15 years since the Wales-based club have been part of what is known as the Football League which is the top four divisions of English soccer. The Premier League is at the top of that with League Two at the bottom and anything below that is traditionally considered non-league (previously amateur soccer).

This is historic, right?

Correct. Wrexham's current 110-point total has broken the National League record as well as professional English soccer single-season points record. A 35th win of the campaign could still add to that benchmark figure making it harder to beat for another club in the future.

But, is there a worst case scenario?

Not anymore! It was always unlikely, but Wrexham could have lost to both Boreham Wood and Torquay which would have then seen them drop into the promotion playoffs at the very last moment. As owners' Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney discovered in last year's semifinals, the lottery of the playoffs can be heartbreaking. That's why securing the automatic promotion slot was so important.