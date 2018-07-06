2018 World Cup odds: Surprising picks, predictions from model that's nailed knockout stage

The biggest event in football is down to eight teams as the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup get underway Friday in Russia. Bettors are lining up to place wagers on some of the world's top players and countries such as Brazil's Neymar and France's Kylian Mbappe, and sportsbooks have updated their odds to win it all. Brazil is going off as the favorite at 11-4 in the latest 2018 World Cup odds, followed closely by France, Belgium and England at 4-1. Don't make any 2018 World Cup picks without seeing what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2.5 seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.

The Soccerbot is destroying the World Cup knockout stage: On Monday, it was all over Brazil and Belgium to win in regulation, and on Sunday, it correctly predicted draws for Spain-Russia (+280) and Croatia-Denmark (+225). Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls in both rounds. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.

One surprise the model is calling for at the 2018 World Cup: England, one of the favorites at 4-1, has just a 15.2 percent chance of winning it all, less than the odds imply.



England has been a popular pick because its side of the bracket cleared up after Spain was ousted by Russia. After knocking off Colombia in the Round of 16, England faces Sweden in the quarterfinals and then would take on the winner of Russia-Croatia in the semifinals.



England has the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot favorite Harry Kane on its side, further increasing its popularity. But the model doesn't like the value on the Three Lions.



England took penalty kicks to knock off Colombia and only faced one tough test in group play, a match that ended in a 1-0 defeat to Belgium. Even though England's path to the 2018 World Cup finals is manageable, the model sees too many potential pitfalls for this squad. There are far better values available at Russia 2018.

Brazil 11-4

France 4-1

Belgium 4-1

England 4-1

Croatia 13-2

Uruguay 14-1

Russia 18-1

Sweden 25-1