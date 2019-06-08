2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights, recap for Day 2: Germany's young star shines bright

The 2019 Women's World Cup saw France beat South Korea in the opener on Friday, but the first full slate of games was on Saturday with three matches and a couple contenders taking the field. The day started with one of the favorites, Germany, beating China 1-0 in a tight, tense game. Here are the scores from Day 2 and takeaways.

Scores

Germany 1, China 0

Germany squeaks by as Gwinn continues to shine

Germany's 1-0 win over China wasn't a proper reflection of the match, as the Europeans had 16 shots and China had just five, but it was another great display from a rising star: Giulia Gwinn.

Germany was forced to make just one save on the night, and China resorted to fouling Germany time and time again to disrupt play. But the breakthrough finally came 66 minutes in thanks to the 19-year-old talent, who will turn 20 during the tournament. She became the third youngest teenager to score for Germany at the World Cup after Birgit Prinz in 1995 and Ariane Hingst in 1999, according to Opta.

BOOM! 🚀



Boy, was that a perfect strike of the ball and a valuable goal that gets Germany off on the right foot.

As for China, a draw was there for the taking but now have to recover if they hope to move on.