Iceland vs. Nigeria stream info, channel, live updates: Musa scores opener
Both teams are in need of three points
Iceland and Nigeria take the field on Friday in Group D with so much on the line in their second match. It's a crucial match for both of these teams. A win and you are in solid shape, a loss and you may just be done. Iceland has a point after drawing Argentina in the opener, while Nigeria was left frustrated in a 2-0 loss to Croatia.
We may see some changes from Nigeria after their opening performance, while Iceland is expected to stick with the same lineup from the opening game as it goes in search of three points.
Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:
How to watch
- When: Friday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: Volgograd Arena
- TV: Fox and Telemundo
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Iceland vs. Nigeria score, live updates
If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.
SportsLine odds
Who wins Nigeria-Iceland? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the Soccerbot's exclusive recommendation, all from the model that keeps crushing sportsbooks with its international soccer picks and is up a colossal 1,800 percent.
Iceland vs. Nigeria prediction
Iceland continues its rise in world soccer, winning over more fans by taking three points against the underwhelming African side. Iceland 2, Nigeria 1.
