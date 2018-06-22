Iceland vs. Nigeria stream info, channel, live updates: Musa scores opener

Both teams are in need of three points

Don't miss a moment of the World Cup! Visit "My Teams" in your Settings and select your favorite team to set up scores and news alerts.

Iceland and Nigeria take the field on Friday in Group D with so much on the line in their second match. It's a crucial match for both of these teams. A win and you are in solid shape, a loss and you may just be done. Iceland has a point after drawing Argentina in the opener, while Nigeria was left frustrated in a 2-0 loss to Croatia.

We may see some changes from Nigeria after their opening performance, while Iceland is expected to stick with the same lineup from the opening game as it goes in search of three points. 

Here's how you can watch the match and more. And be sure to return a half an hour before kickoff for our live blog of the game:

How to watch

  • When: Friday at 11 a.m. ET
  • Where: Volgograd Arena
  • TV: Fox and Telemundo
  • Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Iceland vs. Nigeria score, live updates

If the live blog doesn't load properly, click here.  

SportsLine odds

Who wins Nigeria-Iceland? And where does all the value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the Soccerbot's exclusive recommendation, all from the model that keeps crushing sportsbooks with its international soccer picks and is up a colossal 1,800 percent.

Iceland vs. Nigeria prediction

Iceland continues its rise in world soccer, winning over more fans by taking three points against the underwhelming African side. Iceland 2, Nigeria 1.


For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES