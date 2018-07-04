Printable World Cup bracket: Russia 2018 quarterfinals are here, so make your predictions and picks now

The World Cup is a beautiful time. It's like March Madness, only it happens once every four years and the entire globe is watching. With that in mind, it's time to start making your picks for who's going to hoist the FIFA World Cup Trophy on July 15.

It won't be defending champs and powerhouse Germany. They were knocked out in the group stage on Wednesday. Neither will it be the Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Ronaldo's Portugal. We could be in for a completely different champ this time around. Pretty much anything can happen, so we have to find out, but you can make your picks for bragging rights later now!

The World Cup bracket is uniquely difficult to predict, because there are always big surprises. The group stage came to an end on Thursday and the final 16 participants are finally set.

And if you're wondering where the United States is on the bracket, they aren't on it. We've got you covered to catch up with that. Or maybe you haven't followed enough to know what'll happen in pools. You can see our picks here if you'd like a little cheat sheet.

So whether you're in betting pools (it's legal now!) or just looking for bragging rights, you can find the bracket below and print it out to make your picks.

