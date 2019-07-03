Women's World Cup 2019: Was Megan Rapinoe's injury a cover for USWNT strategy?
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell evaluate Rapinoe's absence during the Americans' semifinal victory
With or without Megan Rapinoe, the United States women's national team is moving on to its third straight World Cup final and a chance to repeat as FIFA world champions for the first time in team history.
Rapinoe, though, made headlines Tuesday for missing USWNT's semifinal against England. A prominent -- and sometimes controversial -- face of the Americans' run through this year's tournament, the veteran did not warm up with her teammates ahead of the team's 2-1 victory in France, later attributing her absence to a "minor hamstring strain" suffered in the team's quarterfinal win. The star attacker has since called herself "day-to-day" and anticipated a recovery for USWNT's final on Sunday, but some wondered before the Americans' latest win if Rapinoe's absence was strategic on her team's part.
"Kanell & Bell" co-host Raja Bell is not buying it.
"Dude," Bell said on Wednesday's episode, "Megan Rapinoe is a boss of all bosses. You do not sit her for a strategic matchup. She was injured. That's it. End-all, be-all. I don't care."
Danny Kanell proposed an alternative: Rapinoe's injury was not an injury, after all, but rather a cover for USWNT attempting to replace her against England in the wake of defensive lapses and/or so-so penalty kicks.
"I don't think she was hurt," Kanell said, with Bell shaking his head. "Here's the thing: I think the injury is the perfect excuse to make that strategic change that you want to make it."
