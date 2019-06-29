Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for Germany vs. Sweden

Germany and Sweden have a history of high-stakes meetings in the Women's World Cup, and their encounter on Saturday is for a berth in the semifinals of the 2019 version. The pivotal Women's World Cup 2019 match kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET from Roazhon Park in Rennes. The clubs have met four previous times in World Cup play, with Germany winning the last two. The Germans defeated Sweden 2-1 in the 2003 title match and have won the last 11 meetings between the clubs in tournament play. They also won the gold medal in the 2016 Olympics with a 2-1 win over Sweden in Rio de Janeiro. With an upset on Saturday in the 2019 World Cup, Sweden will advance to the semis for the second time this decade. Germany is a -140 money-line favorite (risk $140 to win $100), while Sweden is a +425 underdog. The draw is priced at +260 and the over-under for total goals scored is two in the latest Germany vs. Sweden odds. You want to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say about this matchup before making any Germany vs. Sweden picks and 2019 Women's World Cup predictions of your own.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model is crushing its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning a healthy profit to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and is coming off an impressive round of 16 performance in which it called Sweden upsetting Canada, USA beating Spain and the Netherlands' dramatic win over Japan in regulation.

Now, the model has its sights set on Germany vs. Sweden in the 2019 Women's World Cup. We can tell you it's leaning over, but its much stronger play is on the money line, saying one side has all the value. You can see that selection exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows Germany (4-0-0) will be determined to continue its dominance in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 as it seeks to better its fourth place finish in 2015 and capture its first title since taking the second of back-to-back championships in 2007.

Germany is the only team in the 2019 Women's World Cup bracket that hasn't allowed a goal. With four clean sheets, the Germans have not allowed a goal in the competition for 372 minutes.

They stormed through Group B with the maximum nine points on the strength of victories against China, Spain and South Africa by a combined score of 6-0. They kept their strong run going with a 3-0 win over Nigeria in the round of 16 last Saturday. Alexandra Popp and Sara Daebritz found the net early in the first half and Germany was never threatened. Lea Schuller added a second-half goal to complete the scoring. Germany held a 60-40 edge in time of possession and allowed Nigeria just one shot on target.

But just because the Germans have been playing extremely well doesn't mean they're the best value on the Germany vs. Sweden money line.

Sweden (3-1-0) made an impressive run in Group D, earning a pair of victories followed by a respectable showing in a 2-0 loss to the 2019 Women's World Cup favorite, the USWNT. In the round of 16, the Swedes used a sterling defensive effort and opportunistic offense to emerge with a 1-0 victory over Canada and move on to the quarterfinals.

Stina Blackstenius broke a scoreless tie in the second half when she took a perfect diagonal cross from Kosovare Asllani and found the back of the net with her first goal of the Women's World Cup 2019. Veteran Sweden keeper Hedvig Lindah preserved the lead by saving a penalty kick at the 68-minute mark.

So who wins Germany vs. Sweden? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Germany vs. Sweden money line you need to be all over Saturday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.