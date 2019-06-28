Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for USA vs. France from proven model

A spot in the semifinals of the 2019 Women's World Cup is on the line Friday when the United States meets France in a quarterfinal match. France is the host country for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019, and the game takes place at Parc des Princes in Paris. The USWNT, the defending champions and ranked No. 1 in the world, narrowly escaped the Round of 16 with a 2-1 victory against Spain. The Americans have won all four of their matches in the 2019 World Cup, outscoring their opponents 20-1. Meanwhile, France, the No. 4 team in the world, beat Brazil, 2-1, in the Round of 16 to reach the quarterfinals of the 2019 Women's World Cup bracket. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers list the United States as a +125 money line favorite, while France is going off as the underdog at +210. The draw is +230 in the current USA vs. France odds, and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you make any USA vs. France picks, be sure to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model is crushing its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning a healthy profit to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and is coming off a perfect knockout Monday in which it called Sweden upsetting Canada, and Team USA beating Spain in regulation.

Now, the model has its sights set on Team USA vs. France. We can tell you the model is leaning over, but its much stronger play is on the USA vs. France money line. You can see that pick exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows that Team USA has many ways to beat teams. In their 13-0 rout of Thailand in the first group match, the Americans used their speed, size and skill to dominate every aspect of the game. However, when those advantages were absent for much of the Round of 16 match against Spain, the United States relied on its mental toughness and grit to manufacture opportunities that were eventually rewarded with penalties. Megan Rapinoe drilled penalty kicks in the seventh and 75th minutes to move the U.S. onto the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Cup bracket.

The model also has taken into account that Team USA has never failed to reach the semifinals in seven previous Women's World Cups. In seven quarterfinal matches, the Americans have won six times in regulation and once (in 2011) on penalties. They've outscored their opponents 21-4. Team USA has only allowed a total of 36 goals in World Cup play and has given up a grand total of one in France.

But just because the United States has been dominant doesn't mean it's the best value on the USA vs. France money line on Friday.

The model also knows that the last time these teams met, in a friendly in Le Havre on Jan. 19, Les Bleues beat the United States, 3-1. In that match, France did not allow the Americans to score until second half injury time. With Wendie Renard and Griedge Mbock Bathy anchoring the center of the defense, the French have a very organized back line that can again give the United States' talented attackers problems.

Since 2016, France is 31-1-3 on home soil. The only loss came in February 2019 to Germany, the No. 2 ranked team in the world.

So who wins France vs. USA? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the France vs. USA money line you need to be all over Friday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.