Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, optimal expert picks for Germany vs. Sweden

Germany has made the final eight of every Women's World Cup. The Germans aim for their sixth appearance in the semifinals when they take on Sweden in the 2019 Women's World Cup on Saturday. The match is set for 12:30 p.m. ET from Roazhon Park in Rennes. Germany, ranked No. 2 in the world, has beaten Sweden in 11 straight tournament matches dating back to 1995, including the final of the 2003 World Cup. However, the ninth-ranked Swedes hope to make the most of their sixth World Cup quarterfinal appearance, as an upset would keep their hopes alive of capturing their first title.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches.

The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw and is coming off an impressive round of 16 performance in which it called Sweden upsetting Canada, USA beating Spain and the Netherlands' dramatic win over Japan in regulation.

The model knows Germany (4-0-0) will be determined to continue its dominance in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 as it seeks to better its fourth place finish in 2015 and capture its first title since taking the second of back-to-back championships in 2007.

Germany is the only team in the 2019 Women's World Cup bracket that hasn't allowed a goal. With four clean sheets, the Germans have not allowed a goal in the competition for 372 minutes.

They stormed through Group B with the maximum nine points on the strength of victories against China, Spain and South Africa by a combined score of 6-0. They kept their strong run going with a 3-0 win over Nigeria in the round of 16 last Saturday. Alexandra Popp and Sara Daebritz found the net early in the first half and Germany was never threatened. Lea Schuller added a second-half goal to complete the scoring. Germany held a 60-40 edge in time of possession and allowed Nigeria just one shot on target.

But just because the Germans have been playing extremely well doesn't mean they're the best value on the Germany vs. Sweden money line.

Sweden boasts six players who have more than 100 international appearances, led by captain Caroline Seger's 197 caps. Seger has been the club's captain since 2009 and is a veteran of three World Cup appearances. She also has 27 career international goals. Sweden's vaunted counterattack is led by Kosovare Asllani, who has two goals and two assists in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019. She leads the team with 13 shots and four on target.

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said he plans to continue his pregame tradition of listening to music from an artist of the opposition's home country. Before defeating Canada, Gerhardsson said he went on a listening binge of Neil Young, the Toronto native and pop-folk icon. Before Saturday's match, the coach said the playlist will feature a new album from the German metal outfit Rammstein, saying it "will be heavy going on Saturday."

