World Cup goal tracker: Every goal scored from every game at Russia 2018

The World Cup is upon us, which means it's time to take your sick days and watch as much soccer as you possibly can. However, with overlapping matches, bathroom breaks and engagements with people that don't appreciate soccer as much as they should, you're bound to miss a few moments at this year's World Cup.

And missing moments can mean missing goals. You never know when someone is going to head in that perfect cross or make some ridiculous strike, so you can't pick and choose which moments you miss. With that in mind, we're bringing you every goal from this year's World Cup below, starting with Russia vs. Saudi Arabia and ending on July 15 when a champion is presented the World Cup Trophy.

Look below when the games start to see every goal that you missed or just want to see again.

June 14: Russia vs. Saudi Arabia

Russia's Yury Gazinskiy scores a header in the 11th minute of the opening match: