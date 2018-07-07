World Cup odds 2018: Predictions, picks, lines from model that's nailed knockout stage

The 2018 World Cup is down to four teams after a dramatic quarterfinal round sent several top contenders home. The semifinals start Tuesday and major sportsbooks have already released their latest 2018 World Cup odds. France is the favorite at 2-1, but all four teams are squarely in the mix, with Belgium going off at 11-4, England at 5-2 and Croatia at 4-1. Before you make any 2018 World Cup picks on who wins it all, you need to see what European football expert David Sumpter has to say.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.



The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2.5 seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.



The Soccerbot has been dialed-in during the World Cup knockout stage. It correctly predicted draws in regulation for Spain-Russia (+280), Croatia-Denmark (+225) and England-Colombia (+215) and was all over France beating Uruguay in regulation to reach the semifinals, not to mention Brazil and Belgium cruising in their Round of 16 matchups.



Earlier, the model nailed draws for Argentina-Iceland (+385) and Brazil-Switzerland (+360) and predicted Iran upsetting Morocco at +275, just to name a few of its big calls. Anyone who has followed it is way, way up.



One surprise the model is calling for: France, the 2018 World Cup favorite at 2-1, has just a 26.7 percent chance of winning it all, far less than the odds imply.



Les Blues have advanced to the World Cup final twice -- 1998 and 2006, winning it all as the host in 1998. And while Kylian Mbappe, one of the youngest players to ever score two goals in one World Cup game, has been a breakout star, the model doesn't like the value on the French.



They'll have their work cut out against a powerful Belgium squad that took down Brazil in the quarterfinals. There are better values to be had among the three other remaining nations in the World Cup 2018.



France 2-1

Belgium 11-4

England 5-2

Croatia 4-1