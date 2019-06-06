2019 French Open semifinals odds: Proven tennis expert reveals top Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal picks

The must-see match of the 2019 French Open goes down Friday at 6:50 a.m. ET when all-time greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal battle in the semifinals. Federer -- who owns a record 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles -- has made a triumphant return to the French Open after a three-year break. The 37-year-old knows this could be his last chance to beat Nadal at Roland Garros. Winner of a record 11 French Open titles, Nadal is 5-0 versus Federer at Roland Garros and 23-15 all-time, including 13-2 on clay. Bookmakers list Nadal as a -750 favorite (risk $750 to win $100), with Federer getting +540 (risk $100 to win $540) as the underdog in the latest Federer vs. Nadal odds. The over-under on sets is 3.5, the over-under on games is 27, and Nadal is favored by 6.5 games overall. Before you make any Federer vs. Nadal picks or 2019 French Open predictions, see what red-hot tennis expert Sean Calvert picked.

An internationally-acclaimed tennis journalist, Calvert is crushing the 2019 French Open. He predicted Nadal would destroy Nishikori, recommending Nadal -9.5 games and their second set to last fewer than 8.5 games. The result? Nadal breezed to a 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 victory, handing two easy cashes to anyone who followed Calvert's advice. Calvert also said Federer would take care of Wawrinka, and that's exactly what happened.

It's no surprise, as Calvert has been cashing consistently for six years. Among his legendary calls: Dominic Thiem to win Indian Wells this year at 80-1, Jack Sock to win the 2017 Paris Masters at 80-1, and Wawrinka to win the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1.

Now, Calvert has broken down Nadal vs. Federer, combining detailed statistical analysis and his years covering the sport to produce three best bets on this titanic matchup. Two of the picks are plus-money bets, with one paying out at 2.5-1. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

Calvert knows Nadal is a ridiculous 91-2 at Roland Garros -- only Novak Djokovic and Robin Soderling have beaten Nadal there. In his quarterfinal match Tuesday, Nadal obliterated Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 to win his 10th straight match.

It's worth noting, Calvert said, that Nadal and Federer haven't faced each other on clay "since way back in 2013 in Rome and prior to that in 2011 here at the French Open, when Nadal won in four sets -- three of them very tight."

Federer will be fresh given the long break between matches, and "in the past, he has created enough break chances on clay against Nadal (0.60 per game)," Calvert added. Federer also has won the past five matchups against Nadal, though all of those came on hard courts.

Calvert has taken into account all of these factors, and many more you haven't thought of. Not only is he confident he has the winner, but he's betting on how long the match lasts, how long the first set lasts and how many games one player wins.

Who wins Federer vs. Nadal? And exactly how long does the match last? Visit SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert's three best bets on Nadal vs. Federer, all from the uncanny expert who's crushing his 2019 French Open picks.