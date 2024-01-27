A new name will be engraved on the men's trophy Sunday after Jannik Sinner battles Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 Australian Open men's singles final in Melbourne, Australia. No player other than Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open men's title since 2014. Sinner ended Djokovic's 33-match win streak at Melbourne Park with his 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 victory on Friday to reach his first Grand Slam final. Medvedev then rallied to defeat Alexander Zverev 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3 to reach his third Australian Open final in four years.

First serve in Rod Laver Arena is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. ET. Sinner is the -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100) in the latest 2024 Australian Open odds, while Medvedev is a +230 underdog (risk $100 to win $230). Sportsbooks also offer numerous other Medvedev vs. Sinner bets, including an over-under on total games played at 38.5, Sinner -4.5 sets on the handicap and total sets (three +124, four +155 and five +255) and many more. Before you make any Sinner vs. Medvedev picks or 2024 Australian Open predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 128-90-7 -- up 69.25 units -- since 2022.

For Sunday, Onorato has scrutinized the latest Australian Open 2024 odds and released his coveted best bets for the Sinner vs. Medvedev men's final.

Why you should back Sinner



Sinner comes off one of the biggest victories of his career, and it wasn't that close. It was the Italian's third victory against Djokovic since he lost to the Serbian in the Wimbledon semifinals. Medvedev's semifinal Friday started after Sinner's and ran more than four hours, so the younger man will be more rested. The 22-year-old forced Djokovic into several uncharacteristic errors, and the Italian's accuracy and powerful backhand (with fierce topspin) can confound opponents.

Sinner beat Djokovic in the ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals at the end of last season, but getting past him in a five-set event on a bigger stage should give him a boost. Sinner has won three straight meetings with Medvedev, including 2023 finals at Beijing and Vienna, after the Russian won the first six meetings. Sinner was second only to Djokovic in under pressure rating in 2023, saving 69.6% of break points (best on ATP Tour) and winning 73.9% of deciding sets (second). See what to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Medvedev



Medvedev is a former world No. 1 and is much more experienced under the Grand Slam pressure, as he's making his sixth final appearance. This might be his best chance at his second title since he defeated Djokovic to win the 2021 U.S. Open. The Russian has shown his mental toughness in rallying from two sets down in two of his victories in Melbourne. Medvedev is one of the best players in the game on returns and can wear players down with long rallies.

The 27-year-old led the ATP Tour in return rating last season, winning 31.4% of his return games and converting 46.4% of his break points. Standing at 6-foot-6, Medvedev also has a powerful serve and keeps the ball in play with a strong backhand long enough to force mistakes. Medvedev is 44-8 on hard courts since the start of last season. He made nine finals in 2023, eight of them on hard courts (two indoors), and four of his five titles came on hard surfaces. See what to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Australian Open men's singles final picks

Onorato has locked in his best bets for the men's final. He is leaning Under 39.5 total games (-120).

So who wins Medvedev vs. Sinner, and what are the picks that could lead to big returns?