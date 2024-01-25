No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic and fourth-seeded Jannik Sinner play for a spot in the Grand Slam final for the second time in three tournaments when they meet in the men's semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Djokovic and Sinner squared off in the semifinals at Wimbledon last July, with the former posting a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) victory. The 36-year-old Djokovic, who is the all-time leader with 24 Grand Slam men's singles titles, is a 10-time Australian Open champion and has won the crown each of the last four times he participated in the tournament. Sinner is in the semifinals of this event for the first time after defeating No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in the quarters.

Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner preview

Djokovic hasn't lost at the Australian Open since falling to Hyeon Chung in the fourth round in 2018. He won his 33rd consecutive match in the event with his 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 triumph over No. 12 seed Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals, tying the all-time tournament record set from 1991-99 by Monica Seles. Djokovic has reached the final in each of the last five Grand Slam events in which he has participated and nine of the last 10.

Sinner has won each of his first five matches of this year's Australian Open in straight sets, with the last three victories coming against seeded opponents. Prior to this tournament, the 22-year-old Italian helped his native country capture the Davis Cup in November by defeating Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-0 in the final. Sinner lost his first three career meetings with Djokovic but has won two of the last three, joining Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray as the only players to defeat the Serb twice in a 12-day span with his victories in the group stage of the 2023 ATP Finals and the Davis Cup semifinals. You can see Onorato's best bets here.

