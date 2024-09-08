A champion will be crowned on Sunday when No. 12 Taylor Fritz battles No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the 2024 US Open final. Fritz has already accomplished something no American tennis player has in the last 15 years. On Sunday, he'll look to take home an honor no American tennis player has in more than 20 years, winning a Grand Slam title. Fritz defeated fellow American Frances Tiafoe in five sets to reach the final. Sinner defeated Jack Draper in straight sets to reach the 2024 US Open final. Fritz looks to become the first American in 21 years to win a Grand Slam singles title and Sinner looks to further himself as one of the best in the world after already winning the 2024 Australian Open.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors.

Why you should back Taylor Fritz

The 26-year-old did not drop a set in his first three matches and then knocked off two higher seeds than him in No. 8 Casper Ruud and No. 4 Alexander Zverev in four sets. After dropping the first set and falling behind 2-1 to Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals, Fritz played one of his best sets of the entire US Open with a 6-1 victory in the fifth set to advance to his first US Open final. Fitz had a 55% break-point success rate, which was crucial to his semifinal victory.

Fritz has defeated Sinner before in his career with a 6-4, 6-3 victory despite Sinner being ranked in the top 10 and Fritz outside the top 30 at the time. He's proven the ability to knock off perceived stronger players than him throughout the US Open and his powerful serve has been a key reason for that. Fritz's 75 aces are one shy of the US Open leader and he's tied for sixth for the most break-point wins over the tournament. He's also won 62% of his second-serve points, which leads the 2024 US Open.

Why you should back Jannik Sinner

Sinner is the No. 1 ranked player in the world for good reason. The Italian has won two of his last four singles tournaments while reaching the quarterfinals all four times. Sinner has won the most break points at the 2024 US Open and he hasn't gone longer than four sets in any of his matches. Sinner defeated No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in four sets in the quarterfinals and each of his last three US Open victories have come against players ranked in the top 25.

Sinner won the 2024 Australian Open as the 23-year-old is becoming one of the world's elite tennis players. He overcame a wrist injury in the semifinals after falling during a point but he didn't seem too concerned about it after the match. Sinner became the first player born after 1990 to reach all four major semifinals after this year's US Open. He's on the verge of becoming one of tennis' top stars and a second 2024 Grand Slam title and first US Open title would certainly boost that case.

