Taylor Fritz will try to make history at the 2024 US Open while chasing the first Grand Slam title for American men in 21 years. However, he has a tough task ahead of him as he will have to get through world No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Fritz arrived to this tournament as the top-seeded American man, but he had never gone further than a quarterfinal in any Grand Slam. He finally broke through to become the first American man to make a Grand Slam final since Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009. A win by Fritz on Sunday would be the first since Roddick won the US Open in 2003.

Making the title match was not an easy accomplishment for Fritz as he had to beat fellow American Frances Tiafoe in a five-set semifinal in order to advance. Fritz won the first three games but his opponent quickly found his rhythm and it soon became a very competitive battle.

Tiafoe won two of the first three sets, but a 31-shot rally in the fourth became the turning point. Fritz won that rally and it seemed to inject more energy into him. Meanwhile, Tiafoe started to run out of gas. Fritz won 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 and said facing Tiafoe in the semifinal gave him a boost of confidence.

"To be honest, I don't think that I'm going to be put in a more stressful situation than I was [Friday] than playing in a final," Fritz said. "I think today was much more stressful for me than playing the final. I just feel good," Fritz said. "I have a feeling I'm going to come out and play really well and win. When I play good tennis, I think that level is good enough to win."

Fritz was also boosted by a quarterfinal win over No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev.

Fritz and Sinner are 1-1 all-time, but both of those meetings have been at Indian Wells so this will be their first encounter at a major.

"I've always played well against Jannik," Fritz said. "He strikes, he hits the ball big. Very strong ball striker, but I feel like I always hit the ball really nice off of his ball."

Sinner has been the one to beat all season and is 5-0 in tour-level finals this calendar year. He won his first major title in January at the Australian Open which, like the US Open, is played on a hardcourt surface.

The Italian star earned his ticket to the title match at Flushing Meadows after a chaotic 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 win against No. 25 Jack Draper, who had won 15 consecutive sets ahead of the semifinals.

Sinner has been mostly unbothered by the competition in New York this week. He's only dropped two sets, including his opener against unranked American Mackenzie McDonald where he was broken multiple times. He righted the ship well and ripped off 13 straight set wins through the rest of the tournament. His biggest competition came in the quarterfinal against one of his biggest rivals on hardcourts in Daniil Medvedev, but even the Russian couldn't do much to slow him down.

"Big serve, very solid player from the back of the court," Sinner said. "He can hit strong, he can hit with rotation. He can mix up the game very well. He has played a lot this year so he has a lot of rhythm."

No. 1 Jannik Sinner's journey to the finals

First round: def. Mackenzie McDonald 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2



def. Mackenzie McDonald 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 Second round: def. Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-0, 6-2



def. Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 Third round: def. Christopher O'Connell 6-1, 6-4, 6-2



def. Christopher O'Connell 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 16: def. No. 14 Tommy Paul 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5), 6-1



def. No. 14 Tommy Paul 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 Quarterfinal: def. No. 5 Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4

def. No. 5 Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 Semifinal: def. No. 25 Jack Draper 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2

No. 12 Taylor Fritz's journey to the finals

First round: def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli 7-5, 6-1, 6-2



def. Camilo Ugo Carabelli 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 Second round: def. Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 7-6(7-1), 6-1



def. Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 7-6(7-1), 6-1 Third round: def. Francisco Comesana 6-3, 6-4, 6-2



def. Francisco Comesana 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 Round of 16: def. No. 8 Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2



def. No. 8 Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 Quarterfinal: def. No. 4 Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

def. No. 4 Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) Semifinal: def. No. 20 Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

