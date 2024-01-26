The 2024 Australian Open women's singles title will be on the line when defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen collide in the final on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The 25-year-old Sabalenka became the first woman to reach back-to-back finals in Melbourne since Serena Williams in 2016-17 after she beat American Coco Gauff on Thursday. Sabalenka, who is the No. 2 seed, is looking for her second career Grand Slam title. Meanwhile Zheng, a 21-year-old from China, will be playing in her first career Grand Slam final. Seeded No. 12, Zheng beat qualifier Dayana Yastremska in the semifinal.

First serve is scheduled for 3:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Sabalenka is the overwhelming -600 favorite (risk $600 to win $100) in the latest Sabalenka vs. Zheng odds, while Zheng is the +400 underdog. The over/under for total games is 19.5, with Sabalenka favored by 5.5 games. Before you make any Zheng vs. Sabalenka picks or 2024 Australian Open predictions, you need to see what tennis expert Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach has helped Onorato go 128-90-7 -- up 69.25 units -- since 2022.

For Saturday, Onorato has scrutinized the latest Australian Open 2024 odds and released his coveted best bets for the Sabalenka vs. Zheng women's final.

Sabalenka has been dominant Down Under. The world No. 2 has won 21 of her last 22 matches in Australia, including her last 13 straight. Her last loss in the Australian Open came to Kaia Kanepi in the round of 16 in 2022. This year in Melbourne, Sabalenka has yet to drop a set en route to the final.

In addition, Sabalenka dominated Zheng in their only previous meeting. In last year's U.S. Open quarterfinals -- also on hard court -- Sabalenka won 20 of the first 24 points and cruised to a 6-1, 6-4 victory. She lost just three points on her first serve in that match.

Zheng has ridden a devastating serve to the final. The 5-foot-10 Zheng leads the tournament in aces, hitting 48 across her six matches. By comparison, Sabalenka has hit 24 aces. Zheng also leads the tournament in first serves won, converting on 194-of-247 (79%).

In addition, her return game has been one of the best in the field. Zheng is tied for second in the tournament in first serve return points won (110), behind only Marta Kostyuk (117). Zheng also is fourth in second serve return points won (67).

Onorato has locked in his best bets for the women's final. One of his picks is Under 19.5 total games (-120), but he has another confident pick on the outright winner and the duration of the match.

So who wins Zheng vs. Sabalenka, and what pick could lead to a big return?