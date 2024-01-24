Aryna Sabalenka continues the defense of her title when she takes on Coco Gauff in the women's semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Sabalenka, who defeated Elena Rybakina in last year's tournament to capture her first career Grand Slam title, has won each of her first five matches this year in straight sets. Gauff is looking to win her second straight Grand Slam after beating Sabalenka for the crown at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors.

Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka preview

Sabalenka cruised past 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-3 to become just the second woman (Chris Evert) to win the first eight Grand Slam quarterfinal matches of her career. The 25-year-old Belarusian also joined Jennifer Capriati and Serena Williams as the only women this century to reach the semifinals in six consecutive major tournaments. Sabalenka has won 12 straight matches at Melbourne Park and has lost only 16 of the 76 games she's played in this year's event.

Since being upset by 2020 Australian Open champ Sofia Kenin in the first round at Wimbledon last year, Gauff has won 12 consecutive Grand Slam matches. The 19-year-old American began this event with four straight-set victories before outlasting Marta Kostyuk 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (3-7), 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Gauff, who has advanced past the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in her five appearances, has won four of her six career meetings with Sabalenka after rallying for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 triumph at the U.S. Open last September. You can see Onorato's best bets here.

How to make Sabalenka vs. Gauff picks

