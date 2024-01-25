Two of the top six-ranked men's tennis players in the world meet when third-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia battles sixth-ranked Alexander Zverev of Germany in an Australian Open semifinal match on Friday at 3:30 a.m. ET at Rod Laver Arena. Medvedev is looking to reach his third Australian Open final and sixth Grand Slam final. Medvedev won the U.S. Open championship in 2021. Zverev is looking to reach his second Grand Slam final after reaching the U.S. Open final in 2020.

SportsLine's consensus odds list Medvedev as the -150 favorite (risk $150 to win $100) on the money line, while Zverev is a +120 underdog. Medvedev, 27, has 20 career singles titles, and has been ranked as high as No. 1 overall in 2022. Zverev, 26, has 22 career singles titles, and was ranked as high as No. 2 overall in 2022. Before you bet on the 2024 Australian Open, you need to see what Jose Onorato has to say.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 128-90-7 - up 69.25 units - since 2022.

Now, Onorato has scrutinized the latest Australian Open 2024 odds and released his coveted best bets for the Medvedev vs. Zverev men's semifinal match. He's sharing his picks and expert analysis only at SportsLine. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Australian Open men's semifinals predictions

Onorato knows that Medvedev has battled to reach the semifinals. On Wednesday, he outlasted Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in a quarterfinal match. In a fourth-round match, he bested Poland's Nuno Borges 6-3, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-1. He also had to work hard in a second-round win over Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (1), 6-0.

Medvedev has won 71.4% of his career matches, compiling a record of 495-198. He is 224-70 on hard surfaces, including 5-0 this year. He has reached the semifinals or farther in each of his last three Grand Slam events. He went to back-to-back Australian Open finals in 2021 and 2022.

Onorato also knows Zverev is tough to beat on hard surfaces. He is 9-1 on the surface in 2024 and is 182-88 (67.4%) all-time on hard courts. Since 2013, Zverev has compiled a 470-225 (67.6%) mark. He has reached the quarterfinals or farther in 10 Grand Slam events, including the semifinals of the 2020 Australian Open.

Zverev is coming off a quarterfinal win over Spain's Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4. He outlasted Great Britain's Cameron Norrie 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3) in the fourth round. He breezed to a 6-2, 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over American Alex Michelsen in round three, after barely surviving a 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (7) win over Slovakia's Lukas Klein in round two. He opened the tournament with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-3 triumph over Dominik Koepfer of Germany. See who else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Australian Open men's singles semifinals picks

Onorato has locked in his best bet for the men's semifinal. He's leaning Under 42.5 total games, but he has another confident pick on the outright winner. You need to see his pick and analysis before considering any 2024 Australian Open bets.

So who wins Medvedev vs. Zverev, and what pick could lead to a big return? Check out Jose Onorato's analysis for the 2024 Australian Open semifinals, all from the tennis expert who's up 69.25 units since 2022.