2019 Wimbledon odds, picks, predictions: Tennis expert reveals picks for Serena Williams vs. Simona Halep

Serena Williams goes for her eighth Wimbledon crown and record-tying 24th Grand Slam title overall when she faces surging Romanian Simona Halep on Saturday in the 2019 Wimbledon women's final. The match begins at 9 a.m. ET from Centre Court at the All England Club. Williams destroyed Barbora Strycova in the semifinals, winning 6-1, 6-2 in just 59 minutes. Halep was equally dominant in dispatching Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3. The former world No. 1 is playing her best ever on grass and will be confident after taking Williams to a three-set nailbiter at the Australian Open earlier this year. Bookmakers list Williams as a -184 favorite (risk $184 to win $100) in the latest Williams vs. Halep odds, with the latter getting +156 (risk $100 to win $156) as the underdog. Williams is favored by 3.5 on the game spread, and you can get +135 (risk $100 to win $135) on the 37-year-old superstar winning in straight sets, among many other wagering options. Before you make any Williams vs. Halep picks or 2019 Wimbledon predictions, see what red-hot British tennis expert Gavin Mair has to say.

Mair is the expert who called Naomi Osaka winning the 2018 U.S. Open championship at 32-1, and over the past two years, he's up an astounding 213 units on his picks to win tournaments and quarters. That means if you had simply placed $100 on each of those picks, you'd be up $21,300.

Before Wimbledon 2019, Mair told SportsLine readers to fade world No. 1 and pre-tournament favorite Ashleigh Barty despite her dominant form. The result: Barty was sent packing in the fourth round, eliminated by the world's 55th-ranked player. Anyone who followed his advice dodged a major bullet.

Before the semifinals, Mair confidently told readers to bank on Williams winning in straight sets, and he said she'd easily cover the 2.5-game spread in the first set. The result: Williams steamrolled Strycova, giving Mair's followers two easy cashes.

Now, Mair has broken down Williams vs. Halep from every possible angle and locked in his Wimbledon best bets. Not only is he picking the winner, he's also betting on how many sets it goes and the exact score of the first set. He's only sharing it all at SportsLine.

Mair knows Williams is 9-1 all-time versus Halep and has beaten her six straight times. Williams also won the only meeting on grass, at Wimbledon 2011. This is Williams' 11th Wimbledon final, whereas Halep is playing in her first. Williams, who played a limited schedule before Wimbledon 2019 due to knee problems, appears to be pain-free. She ripped 28 winners against 10 unforced errors in her semifinal victory.

But just because Serena has dominated the rivalry doesn't mean she's the best value pick on the Williams vs. Halep money line.

Halep has won a major, the 2018 French Open, more recently than Williams, and the Romanian is an explosive talent. She held the world No. 1 ranking for 64 weeks. In the 2014 WTA Finals in Singapore, Halep dismantled Williams in a shocking 6-0, 6-2 rout. All three of their previous Grand Slam meetings have gone three sets.

And now Halep, who's a decade younger than Williams, is playing with more confidence than ever on grass. She's won her last four matches in straight sets and just dismantled the No. 8 player in the world with stunning ease.

"Halep is arguably the most consistent top-level player on the women's tour when Serena isn't around," Mair told SportsLine. "She has the ability to keep Serena honest. There is also an element of doubt over the fitness of Williams given that she barely features on the week-to-week professional tour."

Mair is confident he has the Williams vs. Halep winner, plus he's going big on how many sets it lasts. You can only see his in-depth picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins Halep vs. Williams in the Wimbledon 2019 final? How many sets does it go, and what will be the exact score of the first set? Visit SportsLine now to see Gavin Mair's strong picks for Halep vs. Williams, all from the acclaimed expert who correctly predicted world No. 1 and pre-Wimbledon favorite Ash Barty would be eliminated early.