The 2023 French Open men's title will be decided on Sunday at Roland Garros. No. 3 seed Novak Djokovic can set the men's all-time record for grand slam titles with a victory, as he aims for his 23rd major championship. Djokovic will face No. 4 seed Casper Ruud, who is seeking his first-ever grand slam win. The match is set to begin at 8:30 am ET at Roland Garros.

Djokovic is a -525 favorite (risk $525 to win $100) in the latest Djokovic vs. Ruud odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Ruud getting +350 (risk $100 to win $350) as the underdog. Caesars sets the over-under for total games at 37.5, with Djokovic favored by 5.5 games.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the United States, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, a player's tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Not only can Djokovic set the all-time men's record for grand slam titles with a victory, but he would also become the No. 1 player in the world with a win. The 36-year-old Serbian blasted No. 1 player Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal, reaching his 34th major championship match. Djokovic is the second-oldest finalist in French Open history, but he has won 10 of the last 19 grand slams and is seeking his third-ever title at Roland Garros. Djokovic won 63 of his 88 points on first serve against Alcaraz, controlling the action in the process, and he lost only two games over the final two sets of action.

On the other side, Ruud was dominant in a straight-set semifinal win, and he is making his third appearance in the last five grand slam finals. After a four-set victory over Holger Rune, Ruud lost only seven total games to Alexander Zverev, converting six of 10 break points and generating 25 winners. He is also his best on clay, including a tournament win at the Millenium Estoril Open earlier this season. See who to pick here.

