The 2023 Wimbledon men's singles tournament continues on Tuesday with intriguing quarterfinal action. In one of the two scheduled matches, No. 2 seed and four-time reigning champion Novak Djokovic faces No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev. The winner will advance to the semifinals to meet either Roman Safiullin or Jannik Sinner. Djokovic is aiming to pass Serena Williams for the most all-time grand slam wins, while Rublev looks for his first-ever grand slam semifinal appearance. The match is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET in London.

Djokovic is a -1600 favorite (risk $1600 to win $100) in the latest Djokovic vs. Rublev odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Rublev getting +800 (risk $100 to win $800) as the underdog. Caesars sets the over/under for total games at 33.5, with Djokovic favored by 6.5 games. Before making any 2023 Wimbledon picks, be sure to check out the latest tennis predictions from proven SportsLine tennis handicapper Jose Onorato.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the United States, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bets. He studies current form, a player's tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 -- up 60.42 units -- in 2022.

Now, Onorato has locked in on the 2023 Wimbledon men's quarterfinal matchup featuring Djokovic vs. Rublev

Rublev is an immensely talented player at the age of 25, making real progress and showing his ceiling in a gutsy fourth round win. He is seeking his first-ever semifinal appearance in a grand slam, though he has been in the quarterfinal in each of the four grand slam tournaments. Rublev is also entering this match with a rest advantage, and Djokovic hasn't been as dominant on a point-by-point basis throughout the first four rounds.

On the other side, Djokovic has won four straight Wimbledon titles and opened the tournament as a strong betting favorite to win a fifth. He already set the all-time record for men's grand slam titles with his win at the 2023 French Open, and Djokovic has won 32 straight matches at Wimbledon. He is a blistering 90-10 overall at Wimbledon, and is looking to tie Roger Federer with an eighth Wimbledon title. This would also be the third grand slam title of the year for Djokovic, and his win over Hubert Hurkacz was a breeze at 7-6, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 in the fourth round. See who to pick here.

In addition to his full breakdown of the match, Onorato has released a best bet for the match.

