Fourth-ranked Jessica Pegula is looking to reach the semifinals of a grand slam for the first time when she takes on Marketa Vondrousova in Tuesday's Wimbledon women's singles quarterfinals match at 8 a.m. ET at Court 1 of the All England Club in Wimbledon, England. Pegula had never made it past the third round in her previous Wimbledon tournaments. Vondrousova is also looking to make her first appearance in the semifinals at Wimbledon, having never been past the second round in her previous four appearances at the All England Club. This will be the first meeting between the two.

Pegula, 29, has won two singles titles in her career, while Vondrousova, 24, has one career singles title.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the U.S., he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world's top-ranked doubles players. Onorato, who holds dual degrees in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing any tennis bet. He studies current form, players' tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 96-67-7 - up 60.42 units - in 2022.

Onorato knows that Pegula is a six-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist in singles, reaching this stage three times at the Australian Open, once at the French Open, once at the U.S. Open and once at Wimbledon. She has played well on grass this season, going 6-1 after having gone 2-1 on the surface a year ago. She is 23-17 on grass since 2012. Since 2009, Pegula has compiled a record of 370-223 (62.4%).

She has had a solid season so far, opening the year by defeating 2022 French Open semifinalist Martina Trevisan in the finals of the United Cup, helping the U.S. win its first-ever United Cup title. She followed that up by reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where she lost 6-4, 6-1 to Victoria Azarenka. She reached the third round of the French Open and the semifinals of three other tournaments, including at Dubai and Miami. She was a finalist at Doha in February, where she was beaten by No. 1 ranked Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-0.

Onorato also knows Vondrousova is a formidable foe. She is coming off a 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Marie Bouzkova in the fourth round on Sunday, after winning her first three matches in straight sets. She defeated Peyton Stearns of the U.S., 6-2, 7-5, in the first round. She then followed that up with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Veronika Kudermetova of Russia, and a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Up until this year, Vondrousova had struggled on grass, and is just 11-12 on the surface in her career. But she has compiled a 6-1 record on grass in 2023, and is 28-10 on the season. Earlier this year, she reached the second round of the French Open, and the third round of the Australian Open. She has compiled a 248-102 career record (70.9%). See who to pick here.

