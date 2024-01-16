The 2024 Australian Open is underway with Novak Djokovic, who has won this tournament 10 times, looking to extend his record. Rafael Nadal withdrew due to injury, but most of the other stars are competing in Melbourne. This year's tournament is a day longer in the hopes of preventing matches from going too late into the night.

Djokovic, the defending champion, made history last season by winning his 24th Grand Slam title, which tied him with Margaret Court for the most major singles titles ever. Djokovic, who said he has been "a bit under the weather," played the longest first-round Grand Slam match of his career against 18-year-old Dino Prizmic. The battle took four hours and one minute before Djokovic won, 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4.

Second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz missed last year's tournament in Australia because of an injury, but he took care of business with a straight-sets win against Richard Gasquet. The first set was a bit of a struggle, but Alcaraz finished the day with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-1, 6-2 win.

In last year's Australian Open, Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets for the men's singles title. Tsitsipas has yet to win a Grand Slam, but he also made it to the French Open final in 2021. His first round match was supposed to be against Matteo Berrettini, but the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up had to withdraw because of a foot injury. Instead, No. 7 seed Tsitsipas played Zizou Bergs and lost the first set before finding his rhythm and winning 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.

The top seeds on the men's side remain untoched, but Sumit Nagal made history by becoming the first Indian since 1989 to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam after taking down No. 31 seed Alexander Bublik in straight sets.

Besides Djokovic, the other most recent Australian Open winner is Nadal, who suffered an injury in the second round of this tournament in 2023 and had to sit out the rest of the year. He was getting ready to compete at Melbourne before suffering a "micro tear" on his hip while playing in the Brisbane International quarterfinals last week. Another notable absence is Australian star Nick Kyrgios, who is missing his second consecutive Australian Open due to ongoing injuries. He has not publicly discussed a timeline for his return.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka won last year's trophy against Elena Rybakina. She is off to a solid start as the No. 2 seed, collecting a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win over Ella Seidel.

The third-seeded Rybakina sweated a bit more, but still got the job done against Karolina Pliskova, winning 7-6 (8-6), 6-4. Meanwhile, No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek also needed a tiebreak in the first first set against Sofia Kenin, but eventually came out victorious 7-6 (7-2), 6-2. Swiatek's best Australian Open run was in 2022, when she made the semifinals.

Dayana Yastremska from Ukraine gave us our first top-10 upset by taking down seventh-seeded Marketa Vondrousova, 6-1, 6-2. Vondrousova, last year's Wimbledon champion, hasn't been 100%, as she withdrew from the Adelaide International a week ago with a right hip injury.

Naomi Osaka, who missed most of last season because of pregnancy, was back in her first major tournament since the 2022 US Open. The former world No. 1 fell to No. 16 seed Caroline Garcia, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2).

How to watch the 2024 Australian Open

Dates: Jan. 13-27



Jan. 13-27 Where : Melbourne Park, Australia



: Melbourne Park, Australia Watch : ESPN, ABC, Tennis Channel



: ESPN, ABC, Tennis Channel Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's seeding

Novak Djokovic (SRB) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) Daniil Medvedev (N/A) Jannik Sinner (ITA) Andrey Rublev (N/A) Alexander Zverev (GER) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) Holger Rune (DEN) Hubert Hurkacz (POL) Alex De Minaur (AUS) Casper Ruud (NOR) Taylor Fritz (USA) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) Tommy Paul (USA) Karen Khachanov (N/A) Ben Shelton (USA) Frances Tiafoe (USA) Nicolas Jarry (CHL) Cameron Norrie (GBR) Adrian Mannarino (FRA) Ugo Humbert (FRA) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) Sebastian Baez (ARG) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Tallon Griekspoor (NLD) Sebastian Korda (USA) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) Alexander Bublik (KAZ) Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

Women's seeding

Iga Swiatek (POL) Aryna Sabalenka (N/A) Elena Rybakina (KAZ) Coco Gauff (USA) Jessica Pegula (USA) Ons Jabeur (TUN) Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) Maria Sakkari (GRE) Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) Qinwen Zheng (CHN) Liudmila Samsonova (N/A) Daria Kasatkina (N/A) Veronika Kudermetova (N/A) Caroline Garcia (FRA) Ekaterina Alexandrova (N/A) Victoria Azarenka (N/A) Elina Svitolina (UKR) Magda Linette (POL) Donna Vekic (HRV) Sorana Cirstea (ROU) Anastasia Potapova (N/A) Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) Elise Mertens (BEL) Jasmine Paolini (ITA) Emma Navarro (USA) Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) Zhu Lin (CHN) Wang Xinyu (CHN) Marie Bouzkova (CZE) Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

Notable men's first-round matches:

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Dino Prizmic, 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-4

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz def. Richard Gasquet, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev def. Terence Atmane, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 1-0 walkover

No. 4 Jannik Sinner def. Botic van de Zandschulp, 6-4, 7-5, 6-3

No. 5 Andrey Rublev def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (10-6)

No. 6 Alexander Zverev def. Dominik Koepfer, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Zizou Bergs, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3

No. 8 Holger Rune def. Yoshihito Nishioka, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4

No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz def. Omar Jasika, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4, 6-2

No. 10 Alex De Minaur def. Milos Raonic, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 2-0 walkover

No. 17 Frances Tiafoe def. Borna Coric, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7), 2-6, 6-3

Notable men's second-round matches:

No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Alexei Popyrin

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Lorenzo Sonego

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Emil Ruusuvuori

No. 4 Jannik Sinner vs. Jesper De Jong

No. 5 Andrey Rublev vs. Christopher Eubanks

No. 6 Alexander Zverev vs. Lukáš Klein

No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Jordan Thompson

No. 8 Holger Rune vs. Arthur Cazaux

No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz vs. Jakub Menšik

No. 10 Alex De Minaur vs. Matteo Arnaldi

No. 17 Frances Tiafoe vs. Tomas Machac

Notable women's first-round matches:

No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Sofia Kenin, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka def. Ella Seidel, 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 Elena Rybakina def. Karolina Pliskova, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4

No. 4 Coco Gauff def. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, 6-3, 6-0

No. 5 Jessica Pegula def. Rebecca Marino, 6-2, 6-4

No. 6 Ons Jabeur def. Yulia Starodubtsewa, 6-3, 6-1

Dayana Yastremska def. No. 7 Marketa Vondrousova, 6-1, 6-2

No. 8 Maria Sakkari def. Nao Hibino, 6-4, 6-1

No. 9 Barbora Krejcikova def. Mai Hontama, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 10 Beatriz Haddad Maia def. Linda Fruhvirtova, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

No. 16 Caroline Garcia def. Naomi Osaka, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2)

