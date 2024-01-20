The 2024 Australian Open is underway and has given us plenty of surprises already. The most stunning upset of the tournament so far came on the women's side Saturday when unseeded Linda Noskova defeated No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

After the first set, it looked like everything would go according to plan. However, Noskova came back with a vengeance and took the second set before finishing off Swiatek in the decisive third set. It was a stunner in an Australian Open that has seen several of those in the women's bracket. As the fourth round begins, only three of the top 10 women seeds remain.

This tournament has been wide open for the women, but there are a couple of clear favorites now that other heavy hitters have been eliminated. No. 4 seed Coco Gauff marched past Alycia Parks in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2. Then, No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka made quick work of Lesia Tsurenko, 6-0, 6-0, in the third round.

On the other hand, all but one of the top-10 seeded men are still competing, with No. 8 Holger Rune being the only exception. The third round didn't exactly provide much resistance for those players either. Seven of the remaining top-10 seeds advanced to the fourth round in straight sets. No. 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz was about to do the same thing against his opponent, Shang Juncheng, but Juncheng was forced to retire in the third set.

With so many big names left in the tournament, there will be some marquee matchups in the men's bracket all the way through to the final. In the fourth round, No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic will go head-to-head against No. 20 seed Adrian Mannarino. Perhaps the most notable clash of this upcoming round features No. 7 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas taking on No. 12 seed Taylor Fritz.

One notable absence in this year's tournament is 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, who withdrew after suffering a micro tear in his hip during the Brisbane International. Australian star Nick Kyrgios is also absent because of injury, which makes it the second consecutive Australian Open he hasn't played.

Here is all you need to know about the 2024 US Open:

How to watch the 2024 Australian Open

Dates: Jan. 13-27



Jan. 13-27 Where : Melbourne Park, Australia



: Melbourne Park, Australia Watch : ESPN, ABC, Tennis Channel



: ESPN, ABC, Tennis Channel Stream: fubo (try for free)

Men's seeding

Novak Djokovic (SRB) Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) Daniil Medvedev (N/A) Jannik Sinner (ITA) Andrey Rublev (N/A) Alexander Zverev (GER) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) Holger Rune (DEN) Hubert Hurkacz (POL) Alex De Minaur (AUS) Casper Ruud (NOR) Taylor Fritz (USA) Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) Tommy Paul (USA) Karen Khachanov (N/A) Ben Shelton (USA) Frances Tiafoe (USA) Nicolas Jarry (CHL) Cameron Norrie (GBR) Adrian Mannarino (FRA) Ugo Humbert (FRA) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) Sebastian Baez (ARG) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Tallon Griekspoor (NLD) Sebastian Korda (USA) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) Alexander Bublik (KAZ) Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

Women's seeding

Iga Swiatek (POL) Aryna Sabalenka (N/A) Elena Rybakina (KAZ) Coco Gauff (USA) Jessica Pegula (USA) Ons Jabeur (TUN) Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) Maria Sakkari (GRE) Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) Qinwen Zheng (CHN) Liudmila Samsonova (N/A) Daria Kasatkina (N/A) Veronika Kudermetova (N/A) Caroline Garcia (FRA) Ekaterina Alexandrova (N/A) Victoria Azarenka (N/A) Elina Svitolina (UKR) Magda Linette (POL) Donna Vekic (HRV) Sorana Cirstea (ROU) Anastasia Potapova (N/A) Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) Elise Mertens (BEL) Jasmine Paolini (ITA) Emma Navarro (USA) Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) Zhu Lin (CHN) Wang Xinyu (CHN) Marie Bouzkova (CZE) Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

Notable men's fourth-round matches:



No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 20 Adrian Mannarino

No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Miomir Kecmaovic

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev vs. Nuno Borges

No. 4 Jannik Sinner vs. No. 15 Karen Khachanov

No. 5 Andrey Rublev vs. No. 10 Alex de Minaur

No. 6 Alexander Zverev vs. No. 19 Cameron Norrie

No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 12 Taylor Fritz

No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz vs. Arthur Cazaux

Notable women's third-round matches:



Linda Noskova def. No. 1 Iga Swiatek, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka def. Lesia Tsurenko, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4 Coco Gauff def. Alycia Parks, 6-0, 6-2

No. 9 Barbora Krejcikova def. Storm Hunter, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

Maria Timofeeva def. No. 10 Beatriz Haddad Maia, 7-6 (9-7), 6-3

Notable women's fourth-round matches