French Open 2019: Dates, times, how to watch, stream matches at Roland Garros
Everything you need to know to catch this year's annual Grand Slam tourney from Paris
The 2019 French Open is well underway from Roland Garros, with numerous past champions, from Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, vying for another Grand Slam victory on the clay courts.
Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev make up the top five contenders in the men's singles field, while Williams rounds out the top 10 on the women's side. US Open champion Naomi Osaka, reigning French Open winner Simona Halep, Kiki Bertens, Angelique Kerber and Karolina Pliskova make up the top five in women's singles. And that's not counting a handful of the women who advanced to the Round of 32 with surprise upsets over top-25-ranked players.
How, exactly, can you catch all the stars go at it on the courts -- all the way to the singles championships?
Glad you asked. Here are the official dates of the 2019 tourney, plus options for tuning in:
How to watch
Tournament dates: May 30-June 9
TV: NBC, Tennis Channel
Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Note: fuboTV can be streamed on multiple platforms, including streaming devices, computer browsers, Smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and more. Among the connected devices: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Roku.
-
2019 French Open matches, schedule
Updated results and upcoming matches at the annual Grand Slam tournament in Paris
-
Serena Williams defends Nike
The company has said it will no longer cut the pay of pregnant women before and after preg...
-
French Open 2019 odds, men's picks
Sean Calvert called Dominic Thiem winning the 2019 Indian Wells at 80-1.
-
French Open 2019 women's odds, top picks
Gavin Mair called Naomi Osaka winning the 2018 U.S. Open at 32-1
-
Nick Kyrgios takes shots at tennis' best
Kyrgios didn't hold back on some of tennis' best
-
Serena Williams set to return in Rome
The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion last played in Rome in 2016, when she won the tour...