French Open 2019: Dates, times, how to watch, stream matches at Roland Garros

The 2019 French Open is well underway from Roland Garros, with numerous past champions, from Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, vying for another Grand Slam victory on the clay courts.

Djokovic, Federer, Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev make up the top five contenders in the men's singles field, while Williams rounds out the top 10 on the women's side. US Open champion Naomi Osaka, reigning French Open winner Simona Halep, Kiki Bertens, Angelique Kerber and Karolina Pliskova make up the top five in women's singles. And that's not counting a handful of the women who advanced to the Round of 32 with surprise upsets over top-25-ranked players.

How, exactly, can you catch all the stars go at it on the courts -- all the way to the singles championships?

Glad you asked. Here are the official dates of the 2019 tourney, plus options for tuning in:

How to watch

Tournament dates: May 30-June 9

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Note: fuboTV can be streamed on multiple platforms, including streaming devices, computer browsers, Smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and more. Among the connected devices: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Roku.