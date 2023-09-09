The final stage of the 2023 US Open is set with Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev getting ready for a rematch of the 2021 final. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will be competing for their first title at Flushing Meadows.

Medvedev earned his first and only major trophy against Djokovic in New York to years ago, but failed to defend his title last year after falling to Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16. The No. 3 seeded player is now back in the final after upsetting world No. 1 Alcaraz 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a battle that took over three hours.

Unseeded Ben Shelton became the youngest American man to reach the semifinals of the US Open since Michael Chang in 1992, but the dream ended after falling to No. 2 Djokovic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) on Friday. The drought continues for American men as none have won a Grand Slam title since Andy Roddick in the 2003 US Open, and none have reached a final since 2009.

Djokovic -- the current world No. 2 -- has already won the US Open in 2011, 2015 and 2018, and he is searching for a fourth title as he enters his 36th career Grand Slam final.

Gauff is officially the youngest U.S. player -- man or woman -- to reach the title match at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 1999. She earned her spot after taking down 10th-seeded Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-5. Their match was interrupted by climate change protesters early in the second set, but the 19-year-old didn't let the commotion distract her as she is chasing her first Grand Slam title.

It was almost an all-American women's final with No. 17 Madison Keys giving Sabalenka a battle, but the Belarusian star shook off early match struggles to pull off a clutch 0-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (10-5) victory. Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year and now she is just one victory away from her second major trophy.

This US Open has been a fun mixture of the expected and the unexpected. Iga Świątek entered as the top seed and looked to defend her title, but was stunned by Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 16. Świątek has been world No. 1 for about a year and a half, but Sabalenka will be taking her spot next week.

Notable absences on the men's side include 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios as their injury struggles continue. Meanwhile, 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu will not be participating in the women's competition after undergoing wrist surgery earlier this year.

Here is all you need to know about the 2023 US Open:

How to watch the 2023 US Open

Dates: Aug. 28-Sept. 10

Aug. 28-Sept. 10 Where: Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York

Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York TV: ESPN and ESPN2

ESPN and ESPN2 Stream: fubo (try for free)

Schedule

(All times are eastern)

First round: Aug. 28-29

Aug. 28-29 Second round: Aug. 30-31

Aug. 30-31 Third round: Sept. 1-2

Sept. 1-2 Fourth round: Sept. 3-4

Sept. 3-4 Quarterfinals: Sept. 5-6

Sept. 5-6 Women's singles semifinals: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 Men's singles semifinals: Sept. 8

Sept. 8 Women's singles final: Sept. 9, 4 p.m.

Sept. 9, 4 p.m. Men's singles final: Sept. 10, 4 p.m.

Men's final

No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev



Men's semifinals

No. 2 Novak Djokovic def. Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev def. No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3

Women's final

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 6 Coco Gauff

Women's semifinals

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 17 Madison Keys 0-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (10-5)

No. 6 Coco Gauff def. No. 10 Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-5

Men's singles seeds



Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Daniil Medvedev

Holger Rune

Casper Ruud

Jannik Sinner

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andrey Rublev

Taylor Fritz

Frances Tiafoe

Karen Khachanov

Alexander Zverev

Alex de Minaur

Tommy Paul

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Cameron Norrie

Hubert Hurkacz

Lorenzo Musetti

Grigor Dimitrov

Francisco Cerundolo

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Adrian Mannarino

Nicolas Jarry

Tallon Griekspoor

Alexander Bublik

Dan Evans

Borna Coric

Christopher Eubanks

Ugo Humbert

Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Sebastian Korda

Laslo Djere



