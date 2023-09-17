The 2023 WNBA playoffs continued on Sunday with a pair of Game 2s. In the first, the Minnesota Lynx surprised everyone by defeating the Connecticut Sun, 82-75, to force a winner-take-all Game 3 in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Later on, the defending champion Las Vegas Aces completed their two-game sweep of the Chicago Sky with a comfortable 92-70 win.
After last season's format change, there are no longer any byes in the playoffs. The eight teams are placed in a standard bracket, with No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5. The first-round series is best-of-three, while the semifinals and Finals are both best-of-five.
One important note is that the first round is played under a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed has Games 1 and 2 at home, while the lower seed has the deciding Game 3 at home, if necessary. The semis and Finals are both 2-2-1, with the higher seed having Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary, at home.
Playoff bracket
The official bracket for the 2023 #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google ⬇️— WNBA (@WNBA) September 10, 2023
First Round begins Wednesday September 13th at 8pm/ET on ESPN2 #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/Jc90UfZUKt
Series hubs
- No. 1 Las Vegas Aces def. No. 8 Chicago Sky, 2-0
- No. 2 New York Liberty vs. No. 7 Washington Mystics
- No. 3 Connecticut Sun vs. No. 6 Minnesota Lynx
- No. 4 Dallas Wings vs. No. 5 Atlanta Dream
First-round schedule, scores (best-of-three)
All games on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are streaming on fubo (try for free).
Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s
- Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)
- Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)
Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s
- Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)
- Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)
Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s
- Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)
- Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)
Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s
- Washington Mystics at New York Liberty, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN
- Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3
- Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Friday, Sept. 22 -- Game 3s (If necessary)
- New York Liberty at Washington Mystics, TBD -- ESPN
- Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream, TBD -- ESPN
Semifinals
Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s
- TBD at TBD, 1 p.m. ET -- ESPN
- TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 5 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
- TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
- Las Vegas Aces at TBD, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN2
Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
- Las Vegas Aces at TBD, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Tuesday, Oct. 3 -- Game 5s (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPNU
- TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPNU
Finals
Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1
- TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3
- TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC
Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)
- TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN
Championship odds
Odds entering the first round as of Sept. 12.
- Aces: -160
- Liberty: +130
- Sun: +2000
- Wings: +3000
- Mystics: +3500
- Dream: +15000
- Lynx: +20000
- Sky: +25000