The 2023 WNBA playoffs continued on Sunday with a pair of Game 2s. In the first, the Minnesota Lynx surprised everyone by defeating the Connecticut Sun, 82-75, to force a winner-take-all Game 3 in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Later on, the defending champion Las Vegas Aces completed their two-game sweep of the Chicago Sky with a comfortable 92-70 win.

After last season's format change, there are no longer any byes in the playoffs. The eight teams are placed in a standard bracket, with No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5. The first-round series is best-of-three, while the semifinals and Finals are both best-of-five.

One important note is that the first round is played under a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed has Games 1 and 2 at home, while the lower seed has the deciding Game 3 at home, if necessary. The semis and Finals are both 2-2-1, with the higher seed having Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary, at home.

Playoff bracket

Series hubs

First-round schedule, scores (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Sept. 13 -- Game 1s

Sun 90, Lynx 60 (Sun lead 1-0)

Aces 87, Sky 59 (Aces lead 1-0)

Friday, Sept. 15 -- Game 1s

Liberty 90, Mystics 75 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Wings 94, Dream 82 (Wings lead 1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 17 -- Game 2s

Lynx 82, Sun 75 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 92, Sky 70 (Aces win series 2-0)

Tuesday, Sept. 19 -- Game 2s

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Wednesday, Sept. 20 -- Game 3

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Sept. 22 -- Game 3s (If necessary)

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics, TBD -- ESPN

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream, TBD -- ESPN

Semifinals

Sunday, Sept. 24 -- Game 1s

TBD at TBD, 1 p.m. ET -- ESPN

TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 5 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Tuesday, Sept. 26 -- Game 2s

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Friday, Sept. 29 -- Game 3s

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Las Vegas Aces at TBD, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Sunday, Oct. 1 -- Game 4s (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Las Vegas Aces at TBD, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Tuesday, Oct. 3 -- Game 5s (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPNU

TBD at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPNU

Finals

Sunday, Oct. 8 -- Game 1

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 11 -- Game 2

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 15 -- Game 3

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET -- ABC

Wednesday, Oct. 18 -- Game 4 (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Friday, Oct. 20 -- Game 5 (If necessary)

TBD at TBD, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN

Championship odds

Odds entering the first round as of Sept. 12.