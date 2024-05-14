Training camps opened around the WNBA on the last weekend in April, and after a busy and interesting few weeks full of practices and preseason games, it's time for the real action to begin. The 2024 regular season will tip-off Tuesday night with a four-game slate.

Before play can begin, teams had to finalize their rosters, and the deadline to do so was Monday. Now that those spots have been secured, here's a look at the final rosters for all 12 teams, along with some analysis on which players did or did not make the cut.

Atlanta Dream

There really weren't too many roster battles in Dream camp. The only major question arose after Jordin Canada went down with a hand injury and they needed a back-up point guard. In the end, they traded for Crystal Dangerfield, and she grabbed that spot.

Player Position Experience Contract Status Laeticia Amihere Forward 1 year Unprotected Jordin Canada Guard 6 years Protected veteran Tina Charles Center 12 years Unprotected Nia Coffey Forward 7 years Protected veteran Lorela Cubaj Forward/Center 2 years Unprotected Crystal Dangerfield Guard 4 years Unprotected Allisha Gray Guard 7 years Protected veteran Naz Hillmon Forward 2 years Unprotected Rhyne Howard Guard 2 years Unprotected Haley Jones Guard/Forward 1 year Unprotected Cheyenne Parker Forward 9 years Protected veteran Aerial Powers Guard 8 years Protected veteran

Chicago Sky

The Sky didn't end up bringing that many players to camp. They ended up cutting No. 13 overall pick Brynna Maxwell, but that seemed like a reach at the time and she suffered an ankle injury. The biggest news out of Chicago was that Chennedy Carter and Kysre Gondrezick both made the final roster. They are both former lottery picks, and giving them another chance is a smart move for a Sky team that is short on draft picks.

Player Position Experience Contract Status Lindsay Allen Guard 6 years Unprotected Kamilla Cardoso Center Rookie Training camp Chennedy Carter Guard 3 years Draftee Diamond DeShields Guard 5 years Unprotected Dana Evans Guard 3 years Protected rookie Kysre Gondrezick Guard 1 year Training camp Isabelle Harrison Forward 6 years Protected veteran Marina Mabrey Guard 5 Protected veteran Michaela Onyenwere Forward 3 years Protected rookie Angel Reese Forward Rookie Draftee Brianna Turner Forward 5 years Protected veteran Elizabeth Williams Forward/Center 9 years Protected veteran

Connecticut Sun

The Sun had one of the biggest initial training camp rosters, which is ironic because they decided to only keep 11 players on their final roster and will leave one spot open.

Player Position Experience Contract Status Rachel Banham Guard 8 years Protected veteran DeWanna Bonner Forward 14 years Unprotected DiJonai Carrington Guard/Forward 3 years Protected rookie Queen Egbo Forward/Center 2 years Unprotected Tyasha Harris Guard 4 years Unprotected Moriah Jefferson Guard 7 years Protected veteran Brionna Jones Center 7 years Protected veteran Tiffany Mitchell Guard 8 years Protected veteran Astou Ndour-Fall Forward/Center 6 years Protected veteran Olivia Nelson-Ododa Center 2 years Unprotected Alyssa Thomas Forward 10 years Protected veteran

Dallas Wings

In a somewhat notable surprise out of Wings camp, former first-round pick Veronica Burton was waived, while undrafted rookies Jaelyn Brown and Sevgi Uzun made the team. While Burton could really defend, her offense just never came along, and the Wings wanted to take a look at some other options. Brown, in particular, impressed during the preseason.

Player Position Experience Contract Status Kalani Brown Center 4 years Protected veteran Jaelyn Brown Guard/Forward Rookie Unprotected Natasha Howard Forward 10 years Protected veteran Lou Lopez Senechal Guard Rookie Unprotected Teaira McCowan Center 5 years Protected veteran Arike Ogunbowale Guard 5 years Protected veteran Satou Sabally Forward 4 years Protected veteran Jacy Sheldon Guard Rookie Draftee Maddy Siegrist Forward 1 year Unprotected Stephanie Soares Center Rookie Draftee Sevgi Uzun Guard Rookie Unprotected

Indiana Fever

Most analysts thought that the Fever got a steal when Celeste Taylor fell to them in the second round, and now she's made the final roster. She won Defensive Player of the Year in both the ACC and Big Ten during her collegiate career and could help shore up the Fever's perimeter defense.

One note on the Fever's roster: they are carrying 13 players right now because Damiris Dantas is temporarily suspended.

Player Position Experience Contract Status Grace Berger Guard 1 year Unprotected Aliyah Boston Forward/Center 1 year Unprotected Caitlin Clark Guard Rookie Draftee Damiris Dantas Forward 8 years Temporarily suspended Temi Fagbenle Center 3 years Unprotected Lexi Hull Guard 2 years Unprotected Kelsey Mitchell Guard 6 years Protected veteran Katie Lou Samuelson Forward 4 years Protected veteran Victaria Saxton Forward 1 year Unprotected NaLyssa Smith Forward 2 years Unprotected Celeste Taylor Guard R Draftee Kristy Wallace Guard 2 years Unprotected Erica Wheeler Guard 8 years Protected veteran

Las Vegas Aces

The Aces made one of the most surprising cuts of the preseason when they waived veteran guard Bria Hartley. Her departure, along with Candace Parker's unexpected retirement, opened up more roster spots for rookies than anyone was projecting ahead of time.

As a result, second-round picks Dyaisha Fair and Kate Martin both made the team. How much they'll play remains to be seen, but getting to spend a season with the defending champions will be a valuable experience for both of them.

Player Position Experience Contract Status Kierstan Bell Forward 2 years Unprotected Emma Cannon Forward 5 years Unprotected Alysha Clark Forward 11 years Protected veteran Sydney Colson Guard 9 years Unprotected Dyaisha Fair Guard Rookie Draftee Chelsea Gray Guard 9 years Protected veteran Megan Gustafson Center 5 years Unprotected Kate Martin Guard Rookie Draftee Kelsey Plum Guard 6 years Protected veteran Kiah Stokes Center 8 years Unprotected A'ja Wilson Center 6 years Protected veteran Jackie Young Guard 5 years Protected veteran

Los Angeles Sparks

The rebuilding Sparks brought in nearly 20 players, but in the end there were no major surprises with their final roster. They ended up keeping a large number of veterans around lottery picks Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. While that may cut into their opportunities to an extent, it will also make their lives easier at the same time.

Player Position Experience Contract Status Cameron Brink Forward Rookie Draftee Lexie Brown Guard 6 Unprotected Rae Burrell Guard/Forward 2 Protected veteran Layshia Clarendon Guard 10 Unprotected Zia Cooke Guard 1 Unprotected Dearica Hamby Forward 9 Protected veteran Rickea Jackson Forward Rookie Draftee Aari McDonald Guard 3 Protected rookie Kia Nurse Gard 5 Protected veteran Azura Stevens Forward/Center 6 Protected veteran Stephanie Talbot Forward 5 Protected veteran Li Yueru Center 1 Unprotected

Minnesota Lynx

Perhaps the most interesting news out of Minneapolis is how many overseas players the Lynx ended up keeping. Sika Kone, Olivia Epoupa and Cecelia Zandalisini all ended up making the final roster. Kone, who won EuroLeague Women Young Player of the Year this season, arrived from Chicago in a trade just ahead of the draft and has tremendous potential. Epoupa and Zandalisini, meanwhile, are both veterans.

The Lynx are another team currently carrying 13 players due to Dorka Juhasz's temporary suspension.

Player Position Experience Contract Status Bridget Carleton Forward 5 years Unprotected Napheesa Collier Forward 5 years Unprotected Natisha Hiedeman Guard 5 years Unprotected Dorka Juhasz Forward 1 year Temporarily suspended Sika Kone Forward 1 year Unprotected Kayla McBride Guard 10 years Protected veteran Diamond Miller Forward 1 year Unprotected Alissa Pili Forward Rookie Draftee Alanna Smith Forward 5 years Protected veteran Taylor Soule Forward 1 year Unprotected Courtney Williams Guard 8 years Protected veteran Cecilia Zandalasini Forward 2 years Unprotected Olivia Epoupa Guard Rookie Unprotected

New York Liberty

While the Liberty's primary rotation was intact heading into training camp, those were about the only roster spots secured heading into training camp. All eyes were on how they would fill out the roster, especially given their potential lack of depth. In the end, only one of their draft picks from this year's class made the cut -- Marquesha Davis -- and they kept just 11 players.

Player Position Experience Contract Status Kennedy Burke Guard/Forward 4 years Protected veteran Marquesha Davis Guard Rookie Draftee Ivana Dojkic Guard 1 year Unprotected Leonie Fiebich Forward Rookie Draftee Sabrina Ionescu Guard 4 years Unprotected Jonquel Jones Center 7 years Protected veteran Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Guard/Forward 8 years Protected veteran Nyara Sabally Center 1 year Unprotected Breanna Stewart Forward 7 years Unprotected Kayla Thornton Forward 8 years Protected veteran Courtney Vandersloot Guard 13 years Protected veteran

Phoenix Mercury

There were a lot of roster spots up for grabs in Phoenix this preseason. One of them was earned by Natasha Mack, who is a player to keep an eye on, especially with Brittney Griner sidelined indefinitely with a fractured toe. Mack was a defensive dynamo in college but has only played four career games since being a second-round pick in 2021.

On the other end of the spectrum, it was a bit surprising to see Charisma Osborne get cut. She dropped to the third round in the draft last month, but it seemed like Phoenix was a perfect spot for her to make a roster. It was not to be, however.

Player Position Experience Contract status Rebecca Allen Guard/Forward 8 years Protected veteran Morgan Bertsch Forward 1 year Unprotected Natasha Cloud Guard 8 years Protected veteran Kahleah Copper Guard/Forward 8 years Protected veteran Sophie Cunningham Guard 5 years Protected veteran Liz Dixon Forward 1 year Unprotected Brittney Griner Center 10 years Protected veteran Mikiah Herbert Harrigan Forward 2 years Unprotected Natasha Mack Forward 1 year Unprotected Sug Sutton Guard 2 years Unprotected Diana Taurasi Guard 19 years Protected veteran Christyn Williams Guard Rookie Cut

Seattle Storm

The Storm are yet another team that decided to keep just 11 players on their final roster. To little surprise, second-round pick Nika Muhl was one of them. She always seemed like one of the most pro-ready players in the 2024 draft class and proved as much during camp.

Player Position Experience Contract Status Skylar Diggins-Smith Guard 9 Protected veteran Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu Forward/Center 1 Unprotected Jordan Horston Guard/Forward 1 Unprotected Jewell Loyd Guard 9 Protected veteran Ezi Magbegor Center 4 Protected veteran Nika Muhl Guard Rookie Draftee Nneka Ogwumike Forward 12 Protected veteran Mercedes Russell Center 6 Protected veteran Victora Vivians Guard 5 Unprotected Sami Whitcomb Guard 7 Protected veteran Kiana Williams Guard 2 Unprotected

Washington Mystics

The Mystics are going in a new direction after a chaotic offseason, and they have added a number of new players to the roster. Jade Melbourne, in particular, is one to watch. The young Australian was a third-round pick in 2022, and is coming off an impressive season at home this winter.