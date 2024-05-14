Training camps opened around the WNBA on the last weekend in April, and after a busy and interesting few weeks full of practices and preseason games, it's time for the real action to begin. The 2024 regular season will tip-off Tuesday night with a four-game slate.
Before play can begin, teams had to finalize their rosters, and the deadline to do so was Monday. Now that those spots have been secured, here's a look at the final rosters for all 12 teams, along with some analysis on which players did or did not make the cut.
Atlanta Dream
There really weren't too many roster battles in Dream camp. The only major question arose after Jordin Canada went down with a hand injury and they needed a back-up point guard. In the end, they traded for Crystal Dangerfield, and she grabbed that spot.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract Status
Laeticia Amihere
Forward
1 year
Unprotected
Jordin Canada
Guard
6 years
Protected veteran
Tina Charles
Center
12 years
Unprotected
Nia Coffey
Forward
7 years
Protected veteran
Lorela Cubaj
Forward/Center
2 years
Unprotected
Crystal Dangerfield
Guard
4 years
Unprotected
Allisha Gray
Guard
7 years
Protected veteran
Naz Hillmon
Forward
2 years
Unprotected
Rhyne Howard
Guard
2 years
Unprotected
Haley Jones
Guard/Forward
1 year
Unprotected
Cheyenne Parker
Forward
9 years
Protected veteran
Aerial Powers
Guard
8 years
Protected veteran
Chicago Sky
The Sky didn't end up bringing that many players to camp. They ended up cutting No. 13 overall pick Brynna Maxwell, but that seemed like a reach at the time and she suffered an ankle injury. The biggest news out of Chicago was that Chennedy Carter and Kysre Gondrezick both made the final roster. They are both former lottery picks, and giving them another chance is a smart move for a Sky team that is short on draft picks.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract Status
Lindsay Allen
Guard
6 years
Unprotected
Kamilla Cardoso
Center
Rookie
Training camp
Chennedy Carter
Guard
3 years
Draftee
Diamond DeShields
Guard
5 years
Unprotected
Dana Evans
Guard
3 years
Protected rookie
Kysre Gondrezick
Guard
1 year
Training camp
Isabelle Harrison
Forward
6 years
Protected veteran
Marina Mabrey
Guard
5
Protected veteran
Michaela Onyenwere
Forward
3 years
Protected rookie
Angel Reese
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Brianna Turner
Forward
5 years
Protected veteran
Elizabeth Williams
Forward/Center
9 years
Protected veteran
Connecticut Sun
The Sun had one of the biggest initial training camp rosters, which is ironic because they decided to only keep 11 players on their final roster and will leave one spot open.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract Status
Rachel Banham
Guard
8 years
Protected veteran
DeWanna Bonner
Forward
14 years
Unprotected
DiJonai Carrington
Guard/Forward
3 years
Protected rookie
Queen Egbo
Forward/Center
2 years
Unprotected
Tyasha Harris
Guard
4 years
Unprotected
Moriah Jefferson
Guard
7 years
Protected veteran
Brionna Jones
Center
7 years
Protected veteran
Tiffany Mitchell
Guard
8 years
Protected veteran
Astou Ndour-Fall
Forward/Center
6 years
Protected veteran
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
Center
2 years
Unprotected
Alyssa Thomas
Forward
10 years
Protected veteran
Dallas Wings
In a somewhat notable surprise out of Wings camp, former first-round pick Veronica Burton was waived, while undrafted rookies Jaelyn Brown and Sevgi Uzun made the team. While Burton could really defend, her offense just never came along, and the Wings wanted to take a look at some other options. Brown, in particular, impressed during the preseason.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract Status
Kalani Brown
Center
4 years
Protected veteran
Jaelyn Brown
Guard/Forward
Rookie
Unprotected
Natasha Howard
Forward
10 years
Protected veteran
Lou Lopez Senechal
Guard
Rookie
Unprotected
Teaira McCowan
Center
5 years
Protected veteran
Arike Ogunbowale
Guard
5 years
Protected veteran
Satou Sabally
Forward
4 years
Protected veteran
Jacy Sheldon
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Maddy Siegrist
Forward
1 year
Unprotected
Stephanie Soares
Center
Rookie
Draftee
Sevgi Uzun
Guard
Rookie
Unprotected
Indiana Fever
Most analysts thought that the Fever got a steal when Celeste Taylor fell to them in the second round, and now she's made the final roster. She won Defensive Player of the Year in both the ACC and Big Ten during her collegiate career and could help shore up the Fever's perimeter defense.
One note on the Fever's roster: they are carrying 13 players right now because Damiris Dantas is temporarily suspended.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract Status
Grace Berger
Guard
1 year
Unprotected
Aliyah Boston
Forward/Center
1 year
Unprotected
Caitlin Clark
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Damiris Dantas
Forward
8 years
Temporarily suspended
Temi Fagbenle
Center
3 years
Unprotected
Lexi Hull
Guard
2 years
Unprotected
Kelsey Mitchell
Guard
6 years
Protected veteran
Katie Lou Samuelson
Forward
4 years
Protected veteran
Victaria Saxton
Forward
1 year
Unprotected
NaLyssa Smith
Forward
2 years
Unprotected
Celeste Taylor
Guard
R
Draftee
Kristy Wallace
Guard
2 years
Unprotected
Erica Wheeler
Guard
8 years
Protected veteran
Las Vegas Aces
The Aces made one of the most surprising cuts of the preseason when they waived veteran guard Bria Hartley. Her departure, along with Candace Parker's unexpected retirement, opened up more roster spots for rookies than anyone was projecting ahead of time.
As a result, second-round picks Dyaisha Fair and Kate Martin both made the team. How much they'll play remains to be seen, but getting to spend a season with the defending champions will be a valuable experience for both of them.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract Status
Kierstan Bell
Forward
2 years
Unprotected
Emma Cannon
Forward
5 years
Unprotected
Alysha Clark
Forward
11 years
Protected veteran
Sydney Colson
Guard
9 years
Unprotected
Dyaisha Fair
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Chelsea Gray
Guard
9 years
Protected veteran
Megan Gustafson
Center
5 years
Unprotected
Kate Martin
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Kelsey Plum
Guard
6 years
Protected veteran
Kiah Stokes
Center
8 years
Unprotected
A'ja Wilson
Center
6 years
Protected veteran
Jackie Young
Guard
5 years
Protected veteran
Los Angeles Sparks
The rebuilding Sparks brought in nearly 20 players, but in the end there were no major surprises with their final roster. They ended up keeping a large number of veterans around lottery picks Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. While that may cut into their opportunities to an extent, it will also make their lives easier at the same time.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract Status
Cameron Brink
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Lexie Brown
Guard
6
Unprotected
Rae Burrell
Guard/Forward
2
Protected veteran
Layshia Clarendon
Guard
10
Unprotected
Zia Cooke
Guard
1
Unprotected
Dearica Hamby
Forward
9
Protected veteran
Rickea Jackson
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Aari McDonald
Guard
3
Protected rookie
Kia Nurse
Gard
5
Protected veteran
Azura Stevens
Forward/Center
6
Protected veteran
Stephanie Talbot
Forward
5
Protected veteran
Li Yueru
Center
1
Unprotected
Minnesota Lynx
Perhaps the most interesting news out of Minneapolis is how many overseas players the Lynx ended up keeping. Sika Kone, Olivia Epoupa and Cecelia Zandalisini all ended up making the final roster. Kone, who won EuroLeague Women Young Player of the Year this season, arrived from Chicago in a trade just ahead of the draft and has tremendous potential. Epoupa and Zandalisini, meanwhile, are both veterans.
The Lynx are another team currently carrying 13 players due to Dorka Juhasz's temporary suspension.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract Status
Bridget Carleton
Forward
5 years
Unprotected
Napheesa Collier
Forward
5 years
Unprotected
Natisha Hiedeman
Guard
5 years
Unprotected
Dorka Juhasz
Forward
1 year
Temporarily suspended
Sika Kone
Forward
1 year
Unprotected
Kayla McBride
Guard
10 years
Protected veteran
Diamond Miller
Forward
1 year
Unprotected
Alissa Pili
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Alanna Smith
Forward
5 years
Protected veteran
Taylor Soule
Forward
1 year
Unprotected
Courtney Williams
Guard
8 years
Protected veteran
Cecilia Zandalasini
Forward
2 years
Unprotected
Olivia Epoupa
Guard
Rookie
Unprotected
New York Liberty
While the Liberty's primary rotation was intact heading into training camp, those were about the only roster spots secured heading into training camp. All eyes were on how they would fill out the roster, especially given their potential lack of depth. In the end, only one of their draft picks from this year's class made the cut -- Marquesha Davis -- and they kept just 11 players.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract Status
Kennedy Burke
Guard/Forward
4 years
Protected veteran
Marquesha Davis
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Ivana Dojkic
Guard
1 year
Unprotected
Leonie Fiebich
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Sabrina Ionescu
Guard
4 years
Unprotected
Jonquel Jones
Center
7 years
Protected veteran
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton
Guard/Forward
8 years
Protected veteran
Nyara Sabally
Center
1 year
Unprotected
Breanna Stewart
Forward
7 years
Unprotected
Kayla Thornton
Forward
8 years
Protected veteran
Courtney Vandersloot
Guard
13 years
Protected veteran
Phoenix Mercury
There were a lot of roster spots up for grabs in Phoenix this preseason. One of them was earned by Natasha Mack, who is a player to keep an eye on, especially with Brittney Griner sidelined indefinitely with a fractured toe. Mack was a defensive dynamo in college but has only played four career games since being a second-round pick in 2021.
On the other end of the spectrum, it was a bit surprising to see Charisma Osborne get cut. She dropped to the third round in the draft last month, but it seemed like Phoenix was a perfect spot for her to make a roster. It was not to be, however.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract status
Rebecca Allen
Guard/Forward
8 years
Protected veteran
Morgan Bertsch
Forward
1 year
Unprotected
Natasha Cloud
Guard
8 years
Protected veteran
Kahleah Copper
Guard/Forward
8 years
Protected veteran
Sophie Cunningham
Guard
5 years
Protected veteran
Liz Dixon
Forward
1 year
Unprotected
Brittney Griner
Center
10 years
Protected veteran
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan
Forward
2 years
Unprotected
Natasha Mack
Forward
1 year
Unprotected
Sug Sutton
Guard
2 years
Unprotected
Diana Taurasi
Guard
19 years
Protected veteran
Christyn Williams
Guard
Rookie
Cut
Seattle Storm
The Storm are yet another team that decided to keep just 11 players on their final roster. To little surprise, second-round pick Nika Muhl was one of them. She always seemed like one of the most pro-ready players in the 2024 draft class and proved as much during camp.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract Status
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Guard
9
Protected veteran
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
Forward/Center
1
Unprotected
Jordan Horston
Guard/Forward
1
Unprotected
Jewell Loyd
Guard
9
Protected veteran
Ezi Magbegor
Center
4
Protected veteran
Nika Muhl
Guard
Rookie
Draftee
Nneka Ogwumike
Forward
12
Protected veteran
Mercedes Russell
Center
6
Protected veteran
Victora Vivians
Guard
5
Unprotected
Sami Whitcomb
Guard
7
Protected veteran
Kiana Williams
Guard
2
Unprotected
Washington Mystics
The Mystics are going in a new direction after a chaotic offseason, and they have added a number of new players to the roster. Jade Melbourne, in particular, is one to watch. The young Australian was a third-round pick in 2022, and is coming off an impressive season at home this winter.
|Player
|Position
|Experience
|Contract Status
Ariel Atkins
Guard
6 years
Protected veteran
Shakira Austin
Forward/Center
2 years
Unprotected
Stefanie Dolson
Center
10 years
Protected veteran
Aaliyah Edwards
Forward
Rookie
Draftee
Emily Engstler
Forward
2 years
Unprotected
Myisha Hines-Allen
Forward
6 years
Protected veteran
Jade Melbourne
Guard
1
Unprotected
DiDi Richards
Guard/Forward
2 years
Training camp
Karlie Samuelson
Guard
5 years
Protected veteran
Brittney Sykes
Guard
7 years
Protected veteran
Julie Vanloo
Guard
Rookie
Training camp
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
Guard
7 years
Unprotected