gettyimages-1241555643-1-1.jpg
Getty Images

Training camps opened around the WNBA on the last weekend in April, and after a busy and interesting few weeks full of practices and preseason games, it's time for the real action to begin. The 2024 regular season will tip-off Tuesday night with a four-game slate. 

Before play can begin, teams had to finalize their rosters, and the deadline to do so was Monday. Now that those spots have been secured, here's a look at the final rosters for all 12 teams, along with some analysis on which players did or did not make the cut. 

Atlanta Dream

There really weren't too many roster battles in Dream camp. The only major question arose after Jordin Canada went down with a hand injury and they needed a back-up point guard. In the end, they traded for Crystal Dangerfield, and she grabbed that spot. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract Status

Laeticia Amihere

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Jordin Canada

Guard

6 years

Protected veteran

Tina Charles

Center

12 years

Unprotected

Nia Coffey

Forward

7 years

Protected veteran

Lorela Cubaj

Forward/Center

2 years

Unprotected

Crystal Dangerfield

Guard

4 years

Unprotected

Allisha Gray

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Naz Hillmon

Forward

2 years

Unprotected

Rhyne Howard

Guard

2 years

Unprotected

Haley Jones

Guard/Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Cheyenne Parker

Forward

9 years

Protected veteran

Aerial Powers

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Chicago Sky

The Sky didn't end up bringing that many players to camp. They ended up cutting No. 13 overall pick Brynna Maxwell, but that seemed like a reach at the time and she suffered an ankle injury. The biggest news out of Chicago was that Chennedy Carter and Kysre Gondrezick both made the final roster. They are both former lottery picks, and giving them another chance is a smart move for a Sky team that is short on draft picks. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract Status

Lindsay Allen

Guard

6 years

Unprotected

Kamilla Cardoso

Center

Rookie

Training camp

Chennedy Carter

Guard

3 years

Draftee

Diamond DeShields

Guard

5 years

Unprotected

Dana Evans

Guard

3 years

Protected rookie

Kysre Gondrezick

Guard

1 year

Training camp

Isabelle Harrison

Forward

6 years

Protected veteran

Marina Mabrey

Guard

5

Protected veteran

Michaela Onyenwere

Forward

3 years

Protected rookie

Angel Reese

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Brianna Turner

Forward

5 years

Protected veteran

Elizabeth Williams

Forward/Center

9 years

Protected veteran

Connecticut Sun

The Sun had one of the biggest initial training camp rosters, which is ironic because they decided to only keep 11 players on their final roster and will leave one spot open. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract Status

Rachel Banham

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

DeWanna Bonner

Forward

14 years

Unprotected

DiJonai Carrington

Guard/Forward

3 years

Protected rookie

Queen Egbo

Forward/Center

2 years

Unprotected

Tyasha Harris

Guard

4 years

Unprotected

Moriah Jefferson

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Brionna Jones

Center

7 years

Protected veteran

Tiffany Mitchell

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Astou Ndour-Fall

Forward/Center

6 years

Protected veteran

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Center

2 years

Unprotected

Alyssa Thomas

Forward

10 years

Protected veteran

Dallas Wings

In a somewhat notable surprise out of Wings camp, former first-round pick Veronica Burton was waived, while undrafted rookies Jaelyn Brown and Sevgi Uzun made the team. While Burton could really defend, her offense just never came along, and the Wings wanted to take a look at some other options. Brown, in particular, impressed during the preseason. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract Status

Kalani Brown

Center

4 years

Protected veteran

Jaelyn Brown

Guard/Forward

Rookie

Unprotected

Natasha Howard

Forward

10 years

Protected veteran

Lou Lopez Senechal

Guard

Rookie

Unprotected

Teaira McCowan

Center

5 years

Protected veteran

Arike Ogunbowale

Guard

5 years

Protected veteran

Satou Sabally

Forward

4 years

Protected veteran

Jacy Sheldon

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Maddy Siegrist

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Stephanie Soares

Center

Rookie

Draftee

Sevgi Uzun

Guard

Rookie

Unprotected

Indiana Fever

Most analysts thought that the Fever got a steal when Celeste Taylor fell to them in the second round, and now she's made the final roster. She won Defensive Player of the Year in both the ACC and Big Ten during her collegiate career and could help shore up the Fever's perimeter defense. 

One note on the Fever's roster: they are carrying 13 players right now because Damiris Dantas is temporarily suspended. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract Status

Grace Berger

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Aliyah Boston

Forward/Center

1 year

Unprotected

Caitlin Clark

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Damiris Dantas

Forward

8 years

Temporarily suspended

Temi Fagbenle

Center

3 years

Unprotected

Lexi Hull

Guard

2 years

Unprotected

Kelsey Mitchell

Guard

6 years

Protected veteran

Katie Lou Samuelson

Forward

4 years 

Protected veteran

Victaria Saxton

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

NaLyssa Smith

Forward

2 years

Unprotected

Celeste Taylor

Guard

R

Draftee

Kristy Wallace

Guard

2 years

Unprotected

Erica Wheeler

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Las Vegas Aces

The Aces made one of the most surprising cuts of the preseason when they waived veteran guard Bria Hartley. Her departure, along with Candace Parker's unexpected retirement, opened up more roster spots for rookies than anyone was projecting ahead of time. 

As a result, second-round picks Dyaisha Fair and Kate Martin both made the team. How much they'll play remains to be seen, but getting to spend a season with the defending champions will be a valuable experience for both of them. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract Status

Kierstan Bell

Forward

2 years

Unprotected

Emma Cannon

Forward

5 years

Unprotected

Alysha Clark

Forward

11 years

Protected veteran

Sydney Colson

Guard

9 years

Unprotected

Dyaisha Fair

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Chelsea Gray

Guard

9 years

Protected veteran

Megan Gustafson

Center

5 years

Unprotected

Kate Martin

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Kelsey Plum

Guard

6 years

Protected veteran

Kiah Stokes

Center

8 years

Unprotected

A'ja Wilson

Center

6 years

Protected veteran

Jackie Young

Guard

5 years

Protected veteran

Los Angeles Sparks

The rebuilding Sparks brought in nearly 20 players, but in the end there were no major surprises with their final roster. They ended up keeping a large number of veterans around lottery picks Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. While that may cut into their opportunities to an extent, it will also make their lives easier at the same time. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract Status

Cameron Brink

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Lexie Brown

Guard

6

Unprotected

Rae Burrell

Guard/Forward

2

Protected veteran

Layshia Clarendon

Guard

10

Unprotected

Zia Cooke

Guard

1

Unprotected

Dearica Hamby 

Forward

9

Protected veteran

Rickea Jackson

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Aari McDonald

Guard

3

Protected rookie

Kia Nurse

Gard

5

Protected veteran

Azura Stevens

Forward/Center

6

Protected veteran

Stephanie Talbot

Forward

5

Protected veteran

Li Yueru

Center

1

Unprotected

Minnesota Lynx

Perhaps the most interesting news out of Minneapolis is how many overseas players the Lynx ended up keeping. Sika Kone, Olivia Epoupa and Cecelia Zandalisini all ended up making the final roster. Kone, who won EuroLeague Women Young Player of the Year this season, arrived from Chicago in a trade just ahead of the draft and has tremendous potential. Epoupa and Zandalisini, meanwhile, are both veterans. 

The Lynx are another team currently carrying 13 players due to Dorka Juhasz's temporary suspension. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract Status

Bridget Carleton

Forward

5 years

Unprotected

Napheesa Collier

Forward

5 years

Unprotected

Natisha Hiedeman

Guard

5 years

Unprotected

Dorka Juhasz

Forward

1 year

Temporarily suspended

Sika Kone

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Kayla McBride

Guard

10 years

Protected veteran

Diamond Miller

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Alissa Pili

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Alanna Smith

Forward

5 years

Protected veteran

Taylor Soule

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Courtney Williams

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Cecilia Zandalasini

Forward

2 years

Unprotected

Olivia Epoupa

Guard

Rookie

Unprotected

New York Liberty

While the Liberty's primary rotation was intact heading into training camp, those were about the only roster spots secured heading into training camp. All eyes were on how they would fill out the roster, especially given their potential lack of depth. In the end, only one of their draft picks from this year's class made the cut -- Marquesha Davis -- and they kept just 11 players. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract Status

Kennedy Burke

Guard/Forward

4 years

Protected veteran

Marquesha Davis

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Ivana Dojkic

Guard

1 year

Unprotected

Leonie Fiebich

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Sabrina Ionescu

Guard

4 years

Unprotected

Jonquel Jones

Center

7 years

Protected veteran

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

Guard/Forward

8 years

Protected veteran

Nyara Sabally

Center

1 year

Unprotected

Breanna Stewart

Forward

7 years

Unprotected

Kayla Thornton

Forward

8 years

Protected veteran

Courtney Vandersloot

Guard

13 years

Protected veteran

Phoenix Mercury

There were a lot of roster spots up for grabs in Phoenix this preseason. One of them was earned by Natasha Mack, who is a player to keep an eye on, especially with Brittney Griner sidelined indefinitely with a fractured toe. Mack was a defensive dynamo in college but has only played four career games since being a second-round pick in 2021. 

On the other end of the spectrum, it was a bit surprising to see Charisma Osborne get cut. She dropped to the third round in the draft last month, but it seemed like Phoenix was a perfect spot for her to make a roster. It was not to be, however. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract status

Rebecca Allen

Guard/Forward

8 years

Protected veteran

Morgan Bertsch

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Natasha Cloud

Guard

8 years

Protected veteran

Kahleah Copper

Guard/Forward

8 years

Protected veteran

Sophie Cunningham

Guard

5 years

Protected veteran

Liz Dixon

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Brittney Griner

Center

10 years

Protected veteran

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Forward

2 years

Unprotected

Natasha Mack

Forward

1 year

Unprotected

Sug Sutton

Guard

2 years

Unprotected

Diana Taurasi

Guard

19 years

Protected veteran

Christyn Williams

Guard

Rookie

Cut

Seattle Storm

The Storm are yet another team that decided to keep just 11 players on their final roster. To little surprise, second-round pick Nika Muhl was one of them. She always seemed like one of the most pro-ready players in the 2024 draft class and proved as much during camp. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract Status

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Guard

9

Protected veteran

Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu

Forward/Center

1

Unprotected

Jordan Horston

Guard/Forward

1

Unprotected

Jewell Loyd

Guard

9

Protected veteran

Ezi Magbegor

Center

4

Protected veteran

Nika Muhl

Guard

Rookie

Draftee

Nneka Ogwumike

Forward

12

Protected veteran

Mercedes Russell

Center

6

Protected veteran

Victora Vivians

Guard

5

Unprotected

Sami Whitcomb

Guard

7

Protected veteran

Kiana Williams

Guard

2

Unprotected

Washington Mystics

The Mystics are going in a new direction after a chaotic offseason, and they have added a number of new players to the roster. Jade Melbourne, in particular, is one to watch. The young Australian was a third-round pick in 2022, and is coming off an impressive season at home this winter. 

PlayerPositionExperienceContract Status

Ariel Atkins

Guard

6 years

Protected veteran

Shakira Austin

Forward/Center

2 years

Unprotected

Stefanie Dolson

Center

10 years

Protected veteran

Aaliyah Edwards

Forward

Rookie

Draftee

Emily Engstler

Forward

2 years

Unprotected

Myisha Hines-Allen

Forward

6 years

Protected veteran

Jade Melbourne

Guard

1

Unprotected

DiDi Richards

Guard/Forward

2 years

Training camp

Karlie Samuelson

Guard

5 years

Protected veteran

Brittney Sykes

Guard

7 years

Protected veteran

Julie Vanloo

Guard

Rookie

Training camp

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Guard

7 years

Unprotected