Training camps opened for all 12 WNBA teams on Sunday, and with that a new season is officially underway. The next few weeks are one of the most important stretches of the calendar, as teams make their final cuts and preparations for another long and exciting summer of basketball.

As teams hit the practice court for the first time, here's a look at one big question facing each team this season.

Atlanta Dream

Can the new additions juice the offense?

The Dream took another step forward in their rebuild last season by making the playoffs for the first time since 2018. They did so behind their defense, and were ultimately swept in the first round because they could not score with any sort of consistency. Their 99.7 offensive rating for the season ranked ninth in the league and was the worst of any playoff team.

It was little surprise, then, that their offseason moves focused on that side of the ball. They got a top-tier point guard in Jordin Canada, brought Tina Charles out of retirement and took a swing on Aerial Powers. That trio should give them extra juice, but how much remains to be seen. Their biggest concern remains their poor 3-point shooting, which they didn't really address.

Chicago Sky

Can Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese play together?

After a short-sighted attempt to remain competitive last season, the Sky officially entered a new era this winter by hiring Teresa Weatherspoon and Jeff Pagliocca as their new head coach and general manager, respectively, and trading Kahleah Copper to the Mercury in a blockbuster deal. On draft night, that new regime took a frontcourt-centric approach and drafted Kamilla Cardoso at No. 3 and Angel Reese at No. 7.

There has understandably been plenty of excitement about their new additions, but also plenty of questions, too. Namely, can the duo actually play together? While potentially a formidable defensive pairing, neither have refined offensive games and they took a combined 48 jump shots in college last season. Playing two non-shooting bigs is a rare approach these days, and it's fair to wonder if the Sky should have taken a different approach to team-building, especially considering their lack of future draft assets.

Connecticut Sun

How does the new supporting cast mesh?

No one expected the Sun to be as good as they were last season. While much of their success was the result of Alyssa Thomas' individual brilliance, they also got strong seasons from the likes of Tiffany Hayes, Natisha Hiedeman and Rebecca Allen. That trio combined to average 27 points per game, and Hayes and Allen, in particular, were key parts of their elite defense. Perhaps most important, though, was that they accounted for 51.2% of their made 3-pointers.

None of them are back, and they've been replaced by Tiffany Mitchell, Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson. In a vacuum, you would probably say the Sun got a bit worse, and they certainly got smaller, but it's all about how those three fit alongside Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones, who is on her way back from a torn Achilles. The biggest thing is spacing the floor and hitting open shots, and both Banham and Jefferson can definitely do that. Replicating the defensive presence is going to be a challenge, however.

Dallas Wings

When will Satou Sabally return?

The Wings finally broke through last season in large part because Satou Sabally stayed healthy -- her 38 games were nearly as many as the 44 she played in her first three seasons combined -- and made good on her potential. She set career-highs across the board, won Most Improved Player and made All-WNBA First Team as she led the Wings to their first playoff series win since 2009.

Unfortunately, she will start this season on the sidelines after undergoing surgery in February for a shoulder injury that occurred while she was playing for Germany in an Olympic qualifying tournament. The Wings did not offer any specifics on the injury or a timeline, but did announce earlier this month that she will not participate in training camp. Her two-way ability and versatility makes this team click, and the Wings won't look like they did last season until she returns.

Indiana Fever

How quickly will Caitlin Clark adjust to the pros?

After months of anticipation, the Fever were finally able to select Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft on April 15, an event that will change the franchise forever. Clark is arguably already the face of women's basketball and driving ticket and merchandise sales in a way we have never seen before.

Soon, we'll get to see her in action, and how she'll adjust to the professional game is the biggest question for the Fever this season. Her unique talent is undeniable, but the WNBA is not super welcoming for young guards. If she can pick up where she left off in college, the Fever could challenge for a postseason spot. If not, the Fever are likely looking at an eighth consecutive season without playoff basketball.

Las Vegas Aces

How much will they miss Candace Parker?

Last season, the Aces set all sorts of records en route to a second consecutive title that put them in an exclusive club with the Houston Comets and Los Angeles Sparks as the only teams to go back-to-back. And they did so despite losing Candace Parker in the middle of the season to a foot injury.

They will not be getting Parker back this season. Despite signing a one-year deal in February, Parker announced on Sunday that she has decided to retire. The all-time great was a cheat code for the Aces last season, and they boasted a plus-23.9 net rating with her in the lineup. While they should still be the best team in the league without her, they are no longer the overwhelming title favorites.

Los Angeles Sparks

How will Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson fare?

The Sparks fell apart at the end of last season, losing five of their final seven games to miss out on the last playoff spot by one game. While that extended their playoff drought to a franchise-long three seasons, it could be one of the best things that ever happened to them. They ended up winning the No. 2 overall pick, which allowed them to draft Cameron Brink, then traded for the No. 4 selection and added Rickea Jackson.

Getting the best frontcourt and wing prospects in the class was a major win for the Sparks and sets them up nicely for the future. This season will be all about Brink and Jackson's development. How will they adapt to the pros? How do they fit together? What type of players would fit best around them? Figuring out the answer to those questions is the task for the Sparks this summer.

Minnesota Lynx

How will their young players progress?

Last season was a roller coaster for the Lynx, who started out 0-6 before regrouping to make the playoffs, where they took the Sun to three games before losing. The playoff appearance was a nice bonus, but the best part of last season for the Lynx was that No. 2 overall pick Diamond Miller looked legit and Dorka Juhasz turned into the steal of the draft. Both made the All-Rookie team, which was the first time the Lynx had two players earn that honor since 2008.

Those two, along with Napheesa Collier, form one of the most promising young cores in the league, and the Lynx will want to see them progress this summer. Can Miller become a more efficient scorer? Can Juhasz expand her offensive game? Furthermore, the Lynx will be eager to see what they have in No. 8 overall pick Alissa Pili, who can really score though undersized in the frontcourt.

New York Liberty

Do they have enough depth?

The Liberty built a superteam last offseason and immediately went to the WNBA Finals, where they fell short against the Aces. While they brought their entire core back, they did lose some key pieces off the bench, as Stefanie Dolson departed in free agency and both Marine Johannes and Han Xu decided to stay overseas with their national teams.

As a result, there are now big questions about the Liberty's depth, or lack of itf. Kayla Thornton is a great sixth player, but beyond that Kennedy Burke is the only player with more than one year of experience. Whether it's Burke, Nyara Sabally, Ivana Dojkic or one of their many rookies, the Liberty are going to need someone to emerge as a useful rotation player.

Phoenix Mercury

Can they make any noise in the playoffs?

The Mercury had one of the worst seasons in franchise history last summer. They finished in last place with just nine wins and missed the postseason for the first time since 2012, ending the longest active playoff streak in the league. During the winter, they moved quickly to ensure that didn't happen again, and added Kahleah Copper, Natasha Cloud and Rebeca Allen, then drafted Charisma Osborne.

The Mercury are certainly going to be a playoff team after their terrific offseason, but what can they do when they get there? They may not have the top-tier talent of the Aces or Liberty, but they are extremely experienced, tough and should be balanced on both sides of the ball. A deep run is on the cards, especially if they get a favorable draw with their playoff matchups.

Seattle Storm

Can they challenge the Aces and Liberty for the title?

As expected, the Storm took a big step back last season following the departure of Sue Bird (retirement) and Breanna Stewart (free agency). They finished in 11th place and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Much like their long-time rivals in Phoenix, the Storm were not interested in a rebuild. They came out swinging in free agency and inked Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

There are many years in WNBA history where those two combined with Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor would have made the Storm the title favorites, but not in this new superteam era. The Storm built this squad to contend for a title, though, and will have confidence that they can challenge the Aces and Liberty at the top of the league. Everyone will be watching to see if they do.

Washington Mystics

What does a Shakira Austin-Aaliyah Edwards frontcourt look like?

No team had a worse offseason than the Mystics. Kristi Toliver and Tianna Hawkins retired, Natasha Cloud left in free agency, and Elena Delle Donne decided to step away from basketball after the team cored her, which means they weren't even able to sign-and-trade her for a package that could have jump-started a rebuild. Now, they're stuck in no-man's land.

The one good thing that happened for the Mystics this winter was drafting Aaliyah Edwards out of UConn. As they try to figure out a path forward, a major goal for this season is determining what a Shakira Austin-Edwards frontcourt looks like. They are super athletes who can get after it defensively, and the fit on that side looks seamless. Offensively, neither is much of a shooter beyond the mid-range, but they can both face up and put the ball on the deck, which is intriguing.