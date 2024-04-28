The highly-anticipated 2024 WNBA season is just around the corner. Training camps are now underway, and the first preseason contests will begin on May 3. Before we know it, opening night will be here, and another exciting summer of basketball will be underway.

Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, will make her debut for the Indiana Fever, the Las Vegas Aces will try join the Houston Comets as the only teams to win three straight championships and new-look squads with plenty of star power will make their debuts in Seattle and Phoenix. And those are just a few of the biggest storylines.

Before any of that happens, here's a look at all the key dates for the upcoming season.

April 28: Training camps open

Rookies began arriving in their respective markets a few days ago, and so did some veterans to begin individual workouts. Teams cannot start practices until April 28, however, for the official opening of training camps. Like any sport, this is a crucial period for teams, especially ones that have made significant changes. It is even more important in the WNBA, however, given the short season of just 40 games.

May 3: Preseason games begin

The first time we'll see teams in action this year will be on May 3, when preseason games get underway. While preseason games have historically not been that big of a deal, that is starting to change. Clark's preseason debut has sold out and will be broadcast on WNBA League Pass, the Canada Game is back and will feature the Seattle Storm versus the Los Angeles Sparks and the Las Vegas Aces will host the Puerto Rican national team in a special game in Columbia, South Carolina.

May 14: Regular season begins

Opening night for the 2024 season is set for May 14, and the loaded four-game slate will feature the game's best teams and biggest stars. This is a slightly earlier start than last season in order to account for the mid-season Olympics break. Here's the opening night schedule:

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN3

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7:30 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN2

Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN3

June 1-13, 25: Commissioner's Cup games, championship

The Commissioner's Cup is back for the fourth consecutive season, but will be played under a new format this time around. Each team will play just five Cup games -- down from 10 in previous years -- one against each team in its conference during the first two weeks of June. The five will count as regular season games, and the team in each conference with the best record in Cup games will advance to the Commissioner's Cup championship on Tuesday, June 25. The team with the best overall record in Cup games will host, and the prize pool will, once again, be $500,000.

July 18-20: All-Star Weekend

While the WNBA has historically not held the All-Star Game during Olympic years, commissioner Cathy Engelbert has made an effort to ensure the event takes place every season moving forward. This year's All-Star weekend is set for July 18-20 in Phoenix, which is playing host for the third time. The festivities will start on Thursday with the arrival of coaches and players and an orange carpet event for fans. Next up will be the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest on Friday, followed by the All-Star Game on Saturday. The format this year will be Team USA versus Team WNBA.

July 21-August 14: Olympic break

As is custom, the league will take a mid-season break for the Olympics so that players can represent their countries in Paris, where Team USA will be in search of its eighth consecutive gold medal. Regular season games will actually stop on July 17, though due to the All-Star weekend the Olympic break technically won't begin until July 21. Games will then resume Aug. 15.

August 20: Trade deadline

There are usually not that many mid-season trades, but teams will have a bit more time this season just in case. Due to the Olympic break, the deadline is not until Aug. 20.

September 19: Regular season ends

The 2024 regular season will come to an end on Thursday, Sept. 19. Like always, every team will be in action that night over two game windows -- one at 7 p.m. ET and one at 9 p.m. ET. Here's a look at the final day schedule:

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. ET -- WNBA League Pass

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty, 7 p.m. ET -- NBA TV

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. ET -- Prime Video

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m. ET -- WNBA League Pass

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. ET -- WNBA League Pass

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury, 9 p.m. ET -- WNBA League Pass

September 22: Playoffs begin

The top eight teams in the league regardless of conference will make the playoffs, which will begin on Sept. 22. There will be a standard eight-team bracket with a best-of-three series in the first round, followed by best-of-five series in the semifinals and Finals. The last possible Finals date is Oct. 20.