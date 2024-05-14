The Golden State WNBA expansion franchise has announced that its team name will be the Golden State Valkyries.

The Valkyries, which gets its name from Norse mythology, means a "host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering -- flying through air and sea alike," according to a team press release. The team's primary color will be "Valkyrie Violet," which is a nod to "power, ambition, nobility, and women's empowerment, much like purple has been used symbolically in modern history."

The Valkyries will begin play during the 2025 WNBA season and will become the league's 13th team. Golden State will be the WNBA's first expansion franchise since 2008 when the Atlanta Dream joined the league.

The Valkyries' logo showcases the Bay Bridge, a symbol of the San Francisco area, and is shaped like a "V." That symbolizes "the unity of a group of Valkyries in flight, and standing for victory."

There's also a bridge tower in the logo that also acts as a sword, while the bridge cables double as wings. The five triangles that are created by the cables represent the five players that are on the court, while the lines on the top of the tower are a nod to Golden State being the 13th WNBA franchise.

There is an abundance of excitement surrounding Golden State's WNBA team as there have already been over 7,500 season ticket deposits. The team recently introduced its new general manager in Ohemaa Nyanin, and will hold a block party on Saturday to help usher in the era of the Valkyries.