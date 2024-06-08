The WNBA Commissioner's Cup is heating up. Three teams are still undefeated with the New York Liberty, Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm rolling through their first matchups. But things can change quickly in this format and teams like the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx are not far behind.
There will be some separation on Saturday when the Liberty and Sun meet in an interesting battle of top teams in the league.
Under a revamped format, teams will play five Cup games -- which also count as regular-season games -- over a two-week span from June 1-13. Each team will play the other five teams in its conference once, with three games coming at home and two on the road.
The team in each conference with the best record in those five games will advance to the championship game on June 25. That game will be played at the home arena of the team with the best overall record in Cup games, and a $500,000 prize pool will be at stake.
Commissioner's Cup schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday, June 1
- Indiana Fever 71, Chicago Sky 70
Sunday, June 2
- Connecticut Sun 69, Atlanta Dream 50
- Phoenix Mercury 87, Los Angeles Sparks 68
- New York Liberty 104, Indiana Fever 68
- Minnesota Lynx 87, Dallas Wings 76
Tuesday, June 4
- Connecticut Sun 76, Washington Mystics 59
- New York Liberty 88, Chicago Sky 75
- Seattle Storm 80, Phoenix Mercury 62
Wednesday, June 5
- Las Vegas Aces 95, Dallas Wings 81
- Minnesota Lynx 86, Los Angeles Sparks 62
Thursday, June 6
- Chicago Sky 79, Washington Mystics 71
- New York Liberty 78, Atlanta Dream 61
Friday, June 7
- Indiana Fever 85, Washington Mystics 83
- Seattle Storm 78, Las Vegas Aces 65
- Los Angeles Sparks 81, Dallas Wings 72
- Phoenix Mercury 81, Minnesota Lynx 80
Saturday, June 8
- New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m. -- ABC
- Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky, 5 p.m. -- NBA TV
Sunday, June 9
- Washington Mystics at New York Liberty, 3 p.m. -- League Pass
- Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings, 4 p.m. -- League Pass
- Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m. -- League Pass
- Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks, 9 p.m. -- League Pass
Monday, June 10
- Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV
Tuesday, June 11
- Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. -- League Pass
- Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- NBA TV
- Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- League Pass
Wednesday, June 12
- Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, 7 p.m. -- League Pass
Thursday, June 13
- Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. -- ESPN 3
- Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings, 7 p.m. -- ESPN
- Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- Amazon Prime
Commissioner's Cup standings
Eastern Conference
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Point Differential
|Games Back
New York Liberty
3
0
+66
--
Connecticut Sun
2
0
+36
--
Indiana Fever
2
1
-33
1
Chicago Sky
1
2
-6
2
Atlanta Dream
0
2
-36
2.5
Washington Mystics
0
3
-27
3
Western Conference
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Point Differential
|Games Back
Seattle Storm
2
0
+31
--
Phoenix Mercury
2
1
+2
0.5
Minnesota Lynx
2
1
+34
0.5
Las Vegas Aces
1
1
1
1
Los Angeles Sparks
1
2
-34
1.5
Dallas Wings
0
3
-34
2.5