The WNBA Commissioner's Cup is heating up. Three teams are still undefeated with the New York Liberty, Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm rolling through their first matchups. But things can change quickly in this format and teams like the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx are not far behind.

There will be some separation on Saturday when the Liberty and Sun meet in an interesting battle of top teams in the league.

Under a revamped format, teams will play five Cup games -- which also count as regular-season games -- over a two-week span from June 1-13. Each team will play the other five teams in its conference once, with three games coming at home and two on the road.

The team in each conference with the best record in those five games will advance to the championship game on June 25. That game will be played at the home arena of the team with the best overall record in Cup games, and a $500,000 prize pool will be at stake.

Commissioner's Cup schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 1

Indiana Fever 71, Chicago Sky 70

Sunday, June 2

Connecticut Sun 69, Atlanta Dream 50

Phoenix Mercury 87, Los Angeles Sparks 68

New York Liberty 104, Indiana Fever 68

Minnesota Lynx 87, Dallas Wings 76

Tuesday, June 4

Connecticut Sun 76, Washington Mystics 59

New York Liberty 88, Chicago Sky 75

Seattle Storm 80, Phoenix Mercury 62

Wednesday, June 5

Las Vegas Aces 95, Dallas Wings 81

Minnesota Lynx 86, Los Angeles Sparks 62

Thursday, June 6

Chicago Sky 79, Washington Mystics 71

New York Liberty 78, Atlanta Dream 61

Friday, June 7

Indiana Fever 85, Washington Mystics 83

Seattle Storm 78, Las Vegas Aces 65

Los Angeles Sparks 81, Dallas Wings 72

Phoenix Mercury 81, Minnesota Lynx 80

Saturday, June 8

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m. -- ABC

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky, 5 p.m. -- NBA TV

Sunday, June 9

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty, 3 p.m. -- League Pass

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings, 4 p.m. -- League Pass

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m. -- League Pass

Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks, 9 p.m. -- League Pass

Monday, June 10

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m. -- NBA TV

Tuesday, June 11

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. -- League Pass

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. -- NBA TV

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. -- League Pass

Wednesday, June 12

Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, 7 p.m. -- League Pass

Thursday, June 13

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. -- ESPN 3

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings, 7 p.m. -- ESPN

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. -- Amazon Prime

Commissioner's Cup standings

Eastern Conference

Team Wins Losses Point Differential Games Back New York Liberty 3 0 +66 -- Connecticut Sun 2 0 +36 -- Indiana Fever 2 1 -33 1 Chicago Sky 1 2 -6 2 Atlanta Dream 0 2 -36 2.5 Washington Mystics 0 3 -27 3

Western Conference