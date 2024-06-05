Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, the seventh overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft, was ejected for the first time in her professional career Tuesday during the team's 88-75 loss to the visiting New York Liberty. A day later, the league rescinded Reese's second technical, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Late in the fourth quarter, Reese was called for her fifth foul while battling for a rebound with Jonquel Jones. She let the ref know about her frustration, earning her an initial technical, then gave a wave as she walked away. That was enough for a second tech in rapid succession and an early trip to the showers.

Crew chief Maj Forsberg said the first technical was for "disrespectfully" addressing an official. The second was for the dismissive wave. Here's the full pool report:

Question: Why did Angel Reese receive the double technical and ejection [in] the fourth quarter? Answer: So, after being called for hitting Jonquel Jones across the arm during a rebound, Angel Reese disrespectfully addresses the calling official. Question: Can you specify what that was? Answer: No. After being called for the technical foul, Angel Reese then waves off the calling official in resentment to the call and is assessed a second technical foul. Since these were two separate acts, the combination of two technicals resulted in Angel Reese being ejected from the game. Also, to follow up from your last question, there have been no prior warnings in the game.

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball chimed in on social media to say he would pay for the fine Reese will receive for her technical.

"Ref that threw out @Reese10Angel is weak btw," Ball wrote on X. "You know who you are (Keep ya money Angel I got you)."

Reese thanked Ball, responding, "appreciate you gang."

WNBA players are fined $300 per technical for the first three techs they receive in a season. After the second one was rescinded, this is the first technical for Reese. The limit for the season is seven, after which a player will be suspended one game.

Reese had some impressive moments, including her first block of the season, and finished with another double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds. Overall it was a frustrating night for the rookie, though, as she shot 3 of 12 from the field and dealt with foul trouble.

For the season, Reese is averaging 10.9 points and nine rebounds per game, which is good for second and first, respectively among rookies. She has struggled to shoot the ball, however, and is at just 33.8%. Late last week, she was fined $1,000 (and the team was fined $5,000) for failing to follow the league's rules on media availability.