Chicago Sky players were confronted by a man outside of their hotel in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, the day before their game against the Mystics. The incident happened just four days after Chennedy Carter committed a hard foul on Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark.

Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca told the Chicago Sun-Times that the man approached the team with a camera and was looking for Carter specifically. The Sky's security was able to de-escalate the situation immediately and escorted him away. The team chose to not get the police involved.

A few of the Sky players posted about the incident on social media.

"Finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK," wrote Angel Reese. "This really is outta control and needs to STOP."

Isabelle Harrison said her teammate was not able to even step outside of the bus when the man approached the team.

"Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn. Some "fans" have NO CHILLLLL" said Michaela Onyenwere.

Onyenwere said security did a great job protecting the team but then added, "It's still extremely weird & crosses the boundaries meeting us right when we get off the bus."

Brianna Turner said she was not there when the incident happened, but she found it unacceptable.

"Didn't realize that when we said 'grow the game' that would be interpreted as harassing players at hotels," Turner said. "You are free to have your own opinion but consider if this happened to someone u know.

"Yes we (thankfully) travel with security, but the absurd headlines recently has certainly created an unstable environment for our safety. I've been called every racial slur imaginable lately and my teammates have had it even worse."