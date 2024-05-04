The Dallas Wings expect star forward Satou Sabally to return from offseason shoulder surgery after the Olympic break, head coach Latricia Trammell told reporters during training camp on Thursday. Sabally was injured while playing for Germany in a FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in February, and underwent a procedure a short time later.

Trammell's comments line up with what Wings CEO Greg Bibb said in late April. He noted that she will make the trip to Paris to play for Germany, which qualified for the Olympics for the first time ever this year thanks to Sabally's efforts.

"She's on schedule with her rehab," Bibb said. "We expect Satou to come back around the Olympic break, be ready to compete for Germany in the Olympics, and then see her for sure in a Dallas Wings jersey over the final 15 games of the regular-season post-Olympic break."

Injuries have unfortunately been a major problem for Sabally ever since the Wings selected her with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She played just 44 games in her first three seasons combined due to an array of issues: back, concussion, Achilles, knee and ankle.

Her talent has never been in question, though, and her breakout season last summer happened in large part because she stayed on the court. She missed just two regular season games and averaged career-highs across the board with 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game, while shooting 36.1% from 3-point land. As a result, she was named Most Improved Player, made her second All-Star appearance, earned All-WNBA First Team honors and finished fifth in MVP voting.

With Sabally leading the way, the Wings had their best season since departing Detroit multiple relocations ago. They won 20-plus games for the first time since 2008, and won a playoff series for the first time since 2009. Though they were eventually swept in the semifinals by the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces, it was an extremely positive season for both Sabally and the team.

Taking another step forward was always going to be difficult for the Wings this season given how much some of the teams around them improved. With Sabally sidelined until August, it will be borderline impossible. Their plus-6.6 net rating with Sabally on the court last season would have ranked third-best in the league, while their minus-6.6 net rating when she sat would have been third-worst. They may just have to try to stay in the playoff picture until Sabally returns.

The Wings will play 25 games before the Olympic break, which begins on July 18, and will have 15 games left when play resumes. Their first game back is set for Aug. 16 at home against the Connecticut Sun.