Wilson Sporting Goods announced Tuesday it will release a signature basketball collection for Fever star Caitlin Clark with the intention of "celebrating Clark's continued legacy." The rookie sensation will also work with Wilson to innovate its basketball products across the WNBA, NBA and basketball at-large.

"Wilson has been with me across some of the most pivotal moments in my career so far, and I couldn't be more excited to continue driving basketball forward alongside them," Clark said in a press release. "It feels surreal to have my own basketball collection, and to affect what that means for future generations of athletes."

In an email to CBS Sports, Wilson confirmed Clark is the first female athlete to have a signature basketball collection with Wilson.

Clark was selected first overall by the Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft after becoming the all-time NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer at Iowa. Her historic college career culminated in two NCAA championship appearances, and her postseason success is one of the reasons Wilson sought to collaborate with the WNBA guard.

"Wilson is made to celebrate the most iconic moments in sport, and we have always aligned ourselves with trailblazers who break boundaries and write their own story," Wilson head of global brand Amanda Lamb said. "Caitlin Clark is not just a record-setting athlete, but a cultural icon who has had a profound impact on the game. We couldn't be prouder to join forces with her to continue innovating basketball both on and off the court."

Wilson unveiled a new official WNBA game ball in 2021 ahead of the league's 25th season. The then-Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage was named to the Wilson Advisory Staff, becoming the first WNBA player to serve in the role.

Since 2021, Wilson has collaborated with the league, the WNBPA and its players, building out its in-line women's basketball product assortment and releasing limited-edition collaborations. Last year, Wilson Basketball signed Sun guard Kahleah Copper and Sparks forward Azura Stevens to its roster of athletes.

Wilson will also drop release exclusive collections to celebrate Clark, including a signature basketball line set to debut later in the year. The first drop, which went live Tuesday, includes three unique laser engravings to honor Clark's growing legacy, including her iconic "get hype" celebration.

Courtesy of Wilson Sporting Goods

As part of the Wilson family, Clark will test, advise and give feedback on Wilson basketball products to support improvements to the game at all levels. The sporting goods company has also committed support to the Caitlin Clark Foundation and its mission to uplift and improve the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition and sport.

Clark currently represents companies like State Farm, Gatorade and Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Clark also reportedly signed a $28 million deal with Nike that will include a signature shoe.