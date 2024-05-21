Los Angeles Sparks first-round picks Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson threw out the first pitch prior to Monday's Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"For them to even want to bring us out, this means a lot," Jackson said. "The support we've gotten from L.A., we're just grateful to be here."

Dodgers outfielder Miguel Vargas caught Brink's first pitch, while Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller caught Jackson's throw.

Prior to throwing out the first pitch, Brink and Jackson got to meet Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. Brink even got some advice from Ohtani considering he's an expert on the mound.

Brink and Jackson now have a couple games under their respective belts since entering the WNBA. Brink was selected with the No. 2 pick by the Sparks in last month's WNBA Draft, while Jackson was the No. 4 pick.

The two were part of a draft class that includes former collegiate stars Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, and the emerging stars are helping to usher in a new era for women's basketball.

"It's been amazing," Jackson added. "I feel like it's about time. It's just going to keep growing, but I feel like I'm more happy for the vets, they're the ones that deserve it all."