The DC Power Football Club (Power FC) announced Angel Reese as the first member of their ownership group on Tuesday. The Washington, D.C.-based professional women's soccer team will compete in the United Soccer League (USL) Super League.

"I want to help grow women's sports and elevate female athletes across the board," Chicago Sky forward Reese said in the DC Power press release. "We're taking over, and I'm honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women's soccer in the DMV community."

In 2023, Reese led the LSU Lady Tigers to a historic NCAA Division I National Championship victory, the first in program history. Although Reese was known as the "Bayou Barbie" at LSU, the WNBA rookie grew up in Randallstown, Md. Reese transferred to LSU after playing one season locally at Maryland. The DMV native founded the Angel C. Reese Foundation in Randallstown in August 2023.

Reese will make her first return to the DMV as a WNBA pro on June 6 when the Sky will take on the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena.

"As a Maryland native, Angel is so passionate about being a catalyst for positive change in women's sports in the DMV as well as globally while inspiring the next generation of female athletes," Jason Levien, D.C. United CEO and Co-Chairman, said in the team press release. "We're looking forward to her partnership in the boardroom as an equity partner. Angel's decision to be a founding investor alongside us in Power FC is groundbreaking."

On Monday, the new women's soccer franchise announced their first executive hire, Jordan Stuart and the inaugural season head coach Frédéric Brillant. The Washington Post announced earlier this week the team will play at Audi Field.

The USL Super League a new Division II women's professional soccer league, will kick off its inaugural season in August 2024. The DC Power is one of eight founding teams spread across the United States, including WNBA markets Brooklyn, NY, and Dallas, TX. Phoenix, home of the Mercury -- an original WNBA franchise -- is one of eight additional markets set to join the league in 2025 or later, pending what the league called "completion of stadium projects."