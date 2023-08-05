As expected, the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty occupy first and second place in the standings, respectively, as we approach the stretch run of the 2023 WNBA season. What was not expected, however, was just how dominant the Aces would be as they chase back-to-back titles.

Heading into Sunday's showdown, which is the first of four meetings between the teams this month, the Aces have a 3.5-game lead over the Liberty and have tied the best start through 26 games in WNBA history. When the two teams played for the first time earlier this summer in Vegas, the Aces led by as much as 27 in a wire-to-wire victory that left no doubt about which team was better.

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

Date: Sunday, Aug. 6 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 6 | : 3 p.m. ET Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV channel: ABC | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

ABC | : fubo (try for free) Odds: Not yet released

Future games

Liberty at Aces | Aug. 15, 9 p.m. ET -- Amazon Prime (Commissioner's Cup championship)

Liberty at Aces | Aug. 17, 10 p.m. ET -- Amazon Prime

Aces at Liberty | Aug. 28, 7 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2

Storylines

Aces: The Aces enter Sunday's contest on an eight-game winning streak, with every victory coming by double digits. (Only the Houston Comets in 2000 had a longer such streak at 10 games.) They have the best offensive rating (115), and net rating (plus-19) are both on pace to be the best the league has ever seen, and they also rank first in defensive rating (96). Simply put, they are destroying everything and everyone in their path and are the clear title favorites for a reason.

Liberty: The Liberty have won three in a row and seven of their last eight, and are on pace for the best season in franchise history. They are a terrific team with an elite offense, and in most seasons would be the favorite to win it all. And yet, because of the preseason hype, their inconsistent defense and the Aces' historic form, their performance has felt a bit underwhelming at times. A win on Sunday would go a long way towards restoring some belief that they can seriously challenge the Aces.

Prediction

It's impossible to bet against the Aces right now. They've barely had to break a sweat since the All-Star break and their elite perimeter play is a serious match-up problem for the Liberty, who have elite frontcourt defenders but struggle to contain the ball. Plus, the Aces haven't played since Tuesday, so they will be well rested. Pick: Aces