The defending champion Las Vegas Aces cruised to a comfortable 97-83 win over the Dallas Wings in Game 1 of their semi-final series on Sunday. They are now the only undefeated team remaining in the 2023 WNBA playoffs.

Early on, the game was more competitive than many may have expected. The Wings were taking advantage of Aces turnovers to get out on the break and crashing the offensive glass for crucial second-chance points. But coming out of the break, the Aces stepped on the gas and the Wings couldn't keep up. By the middle of the frame, the Aces had built a double-digit lead, which they would maintain for the remainder of the game.

As per usual, A'ja Wilson led the way with another dominant performance on both sides of the ball. The back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year and MVP candidate finished with 34 points, eight rebounds, two steals and four blocks on 15-of-21 from the field. Kelsey Plum added 25 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Jackie Young chipped in 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. As a team, the Aces shot 53.6% from the field.

Game 2 of this series is set for Tuesday night in Las Vegas.