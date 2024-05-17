The playing status of Seattle Storm rookie guard Nika Mühl remains in limbo for a second straight regular season game as the recent UConn graduate is still awaiting her new visa approval before she can officially compete in the WNBA. The Storm is scheduled to visit the Minnesota Lynx Friday night.

Mühl, who is a Croatian citizen, competed for the Storm during their home preseason game against the Phoenix Mercury. However, once she officially graduated from the University of Connecticut earlier this month, her student visa status was terminated. Now, Mühl must await for per professional work visa to clear.

CBS Sports reached out to the Storm regarding Mühl status, but the team had declined to comment on the matter. The Hartford Courant reported a P-1 visa can take three to six months to be approved, though it is unlikely that Mühl would have to wait that long.

It appeared as though the Storm expected Mühl to be able to compete in their home opener against the Minnesota Lynx on May 14 as the team's social media account showed Mühl walking into the arena with the caption, "Ready for her debut." But, obviously, Mühl did not compete, though she did participate in short warmup at halftime. It is possible the Storm believe the 5-foot-11 guard may still be able suit up Friday though she is still listed as questionable on Thursday's status report.

When Mühl does suit up, she will be the lone rookie of Storm's roster. After finishing last in 2023 at 11-29, Seattle retooled with free agents Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith, and the squad certainly has a look of being more competitive in 2024.